Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to farm gold in DD2

Gold is Dragon’s Dogma 2 is critical as it’s needed to buy new weapons, gear, potions, other items you may need. It’s likely you’ll find yourself lacking gold at some point in DD2, so we’re here to tell you how to farm more.

Recommended Videos

Luckily for you, gold in Dragon’s Dogma 2 comes from different sources, and you can choose the gold-farming methods that suit you the best. I usually focus on progressing through the main story and side quests and manage my budget accordingly. If you’re a big spender and always like to be stocked up on the best potions and have your gear up to date, here’s how to farm gold in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to farm gold in Dragon’s Dogma 2

If you play through Dragon’s Dogma 2, you should naturally get a ton of gold. But if you get hung up on exploring and find your coffers somewhat depleted, there are a few activities you can partake in to get more gold. Here’s the list of all activities that made me a lot of gold:

Complete the main story and quests

Defeat enemies and loot their corpses

Loot treasure chests (even those on elevated surfaces)

Sell any equipment you are not using and you won’t need in the future

The methods listed above are the safest way to earn gold, and you can mix and match them as you please. You can always do this and then farm even more gold with the methods listed below.

Best gold-farming methods in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are different ways to farm gold in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The methods listed below should give you an amazing gold per hour ratio and allow you to buy more goodies you might need. Each of these ways is quite unique, but they are easy to pick up.

Get a Hawker Pawn and farm raw materials

You can get a Hawker Pawn while you’re at a Riftstone. Hawker Pawns allow you to sell different items to them. So, get your Hawker Pawn and then go out in the world and farm as many herbs, ores, skins, and other similar items and sell it to them. You can stay in the wilderness for hours without returning to a town to empty your bags. On top of this, you can get a lot of experience this way. I recommend you go to the areas you still haven’t explored, namely big mines. Also, don’t forget to loot enemies and chests while doing this.

Sell Jasper, Onyx, Tiger’s Eye to specific vendors

You can sell Jasper, Onyx, and Tiger Eye to vendors in specific regions and get more gold than you normally would. Jasper is quite rare in Battahl, Onyx in Vermund, and Tiger Eye in the Elven lands. If you sell these items to vendors in the mentioned locations, you’ll get more gold.

Sell Apples and Grapes to specific vendors

If you buy Apples and Grapes from Runne’s Apothecary, let them ripen, and then track down Wandering Merchant (usually traveling from one big city to another and staying there for a couple days), you can earn a lot of money. You must have ripe apples and need to pass a day or two until they are ready for sale. Also, make sure not to buy too many Apples and Grapes, otherwise they will rot. You can deposit them, too. If you can’t find the Wandering Merchant, you can sell them in Bakbatthal. This gold-farming method was first discovered by content creator Kibbles Gaming.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more