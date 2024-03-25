How to find the Elven Village in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Sacred Arbor location guide

There are some amazing places to discover in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but only if you go out into the world and explore it. One of the most magical places is the Elves’ Sacred Harbor.

Recommended Videos

The small village is located north of Vernworth, and you can easily miss it since none of the main story quests lead you there. Before venturing out there, you should learn Elvish to communicate with the village’s residents. Here’s how to get to the Elven Village, Sacred Arbor, in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Elven Village, Sacred Harbor location in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The exact location of Sacred Harbor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Hayley Andrews

Sacred Harbor is located in the northwest of the map, north of the river and Trevo Mine. I must warn you—the northern part of the map is quite dangerous, and you’ll almost certainly encounter goblins, harpies, and other hostile creatures that will dent your health bar. I recommend taking your time, leveling up, and then heading there.

Why should you go to the Elven Village, Sacred Harbor, in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

In Sacred Harbor, you can use the inn to rest and heal yourself and your Pawns, buy items from vendors, and complete sidequests. If you don’t have a Pawn who speaks Elvish, you can still interact with NPCs, but you won’t be able to understand them. Ideally, you need a Pawn with the Woodland Wordsmith specialization and can talk to the Elves.

Here are the sidequests tied to Sacred Harbor:

A Trial of Archery (starts in Vernworth)

The Ailing Arborheart (starts with Glyndwr’s sister, Doireann)

What to do before going to the Elven Village, Sacred Harbor, in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Before you make your merry way to Sacred Harbor, you have to do a couple of things:

Start and complete the Gift of the Bow quest by finding Glyndwr in Vernworth in the Merchant Quarter and turning in a bow.

Change your Vocation to Archer by visiting Vocation Guild (talk to Klaus in Vernworth and spend your Discipline Points).

Return to Vernworth after completing the Gift of the Bow quest, rest for one day, and go back to Merchant’s Quarter to find Glyndwr again and start A Trial of Archery quest.

Get a Pawn with the Woodland Wordsmith specialization so you can understand the Elves.

How to find the Elven Village, Sacred Harbor, in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Sacred Harbor is a secluded village in the northwest part of Dragon’s Dogma 2 map. The safest way to get there is to follow the A Trial of Archery quest because it will break your trip into bite-sized chunks. On top of that, you’ll get levels while completing this quest, making the road to Elven Village a lot safer because you can take down powerful foes. Follow the road, and once you cross the bridge made of roots, you’ll know you are close.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more