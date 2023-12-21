Where to find best priced Disney Lorcana cards

Ravensburger has made significant progress toward the availability of Disney Lorcana cards, but many products from both sets are still hard to find, let alone at a reasonable price.

Despite a second print run of Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter hitting North America in December and an increase in production for Rise of the Floodborn, finding products in stock or at a reasonable price remains difficult, especially when searching for TCG holiday gifts. A majority of game stores that have products available are typically priced slightly higher or at MSRP. But some sellers are still trying to make a quick buck. Even Amazon sellers have pushed too far, raising booster box prices from around $140 to $209, according to fans on social media.

Finding Disney Lorcana products at MSRP

Celebrating a good deal. Image via Ravensburger/Disney

At the time of writing, Lorcana products like Disney100, gift sets, and Illumineer’s Troves are out of stock at most retail stores and local game shops. Booster packs, however, are staying in stock for the most part. The prices are reasonable, with The First Chapter packs priced at around $7.50 and Rise of the Floodborn priced at around $6.60 on TCGplayer.

Finding a local game store near you through the Disney Lorana locator is the best place to start when searching for products from either set. Retail stores like Best Buy, Target, and even Walmart are good for booster packs and Starter decks. Shopping online is best done through a website like TCGplayer or at the Disney shop where a restock is scheduled for Dec. 22, according to a Reddit user. But beware of prices.

Related Disney Lorcana Enchanted card values remain high after Ravensburger restock wave

What are Lorcana’s MSRP prices?

You can find every Disney Lorcana product and its suggested MSRP price on the Ravensburger website. This is where I always start before shopping so I know when a product is outrageously overpriced. Booster boxes for Rise of the Floodborn, for example, have an MSRP of $143.99 while the TCGPlayer average price is $147.98. This is a good deal, while the marked-up price of $209 on Amazon isn’t.

Some products on TCGPlayer aren’t priced reasonably, like The First Chapter Illumineer’s Trove at $173. An Illumineer’s Trove MSRP is $49.99. The price difference is likely a stocking issue and you should wait to purchase as prices will likely drop significantly.