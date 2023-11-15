Disney Lorcana Rise of the Floodborn cards worth money: Early projected prices

Prices of Disney Lorcana cards and products were way over MSRP heading into the launch of Rise of the Floodborn, with many players and collectors hoping Ravensburger delivered on the promise of enough product for everyone.

The Disney Lorcana Rise of the Floodborn spoiler season ended on Nov. 14, showcasing a total of 204 cards. A new mechanic called Resist was added through the second set, along with themes like bouncing your cards back to hand. A reprint of The First Chapter is slated to drop in December alongside the release of Rise of the Floodborn, and product shortages are not expected to happen again, according to Ravensburger.

All Enchanted Rise of the Floodborn card prices

Arthur, Wizard’s Apprentice Enchanted | Image via Ravensburger/Disney Beast, Relentless Enchanted | Image via Ravensburger/Disney Namaari, Morning Mist Enchanted | Image via Ravensburger/Disney Cinderella, Ballroom Sensation Enchanted | Image via Ravensburger/Disney Snow White, Well Wisher Enchanted | Image via Ravensburger/Disney

At the time of writing, Enchanted Rise of the Floodborn cards have not been added to the Disney Lorcana app card gallery. Their prices won’t become available until after the Nov. 17 soft release through local game stores. And prices will reflect the availability of products.

Namaari, Morning Mist : TBD

: TBD Beast, Relentless : TBD

: TBD Arthur, Wizard’s Apprentice : TBD

: TBD Snow White, Well Wisher : TBD

: TBD Alice, growing Girl : TBD

: TBD Madam Mim, Purple Dragon : TBD

: TBD Hercules, Divine Hero : TBD

: TBD Lady Tremaine, Imperious Queen : TBD

: TBD Cinderella, Ballroom Sensation : TBD

: TBD Sisu, Divine Water Dragon: TBD

Top Rise of the Floodborn card prices

Cogsworth, Grandfather Clock | Image via Ravensburger/Disney

Many of the Disney Lorcana Rise of the Floodborn card prices on the secondary market are likely priced higher than expected values prior to the Nov. 17 soft launch through local game stores. All prices are based on market averages from TCGplayer.

Belle, Hidden Archer : Around $75

: Around $75 Beast, Relentless : Around $75

: Around $75 Beast, Tragic Hero : Around $70

: Around $70 Alice, Growing Girl : Around $65

: Around $65 Scar, Vicious Cheater : Around $60

: Around $60 Mufasa, Betrayed Leader : Around $50

: Around $50 Cinderella, Stouthearted : Around $50

: Around $50 Sisu, Divine Water Dragon : Around $40

: Around $40 Mickey Mouse, Friendly Face : Around $30

: Around $30 Cogsworth, Grandfather Clock : Around $30

: Around $30 The Queen, Commanding Presence : Around $25

: Around $25 Arthur, Wizard’s Apprentice : Around $25

: Around $25 Lady Tremaine, Imperious Queen : Around $25

: Around $25 Raya, Leader of Heart : Around $20

: Around $20 The Queen, Disguised Peddler : Around $20

: Around $20 Grand Pabbie, Oldest and Wisest : Around $20

: Around $20 Cheshire Cat, From the Shadows : Around $20

: Around $20 The Sorcerer’s Spellbook : Around $20

: Around $20 Beast, Selfless Protector : Around $20

: Around $20 Merlin, Shapeshifter: Around $20

All card prices for Disney Lorcana Rise of the Floodborn will be updated after the local game store launch on Nov. 17 and again following the retailer release on Dec. 1.