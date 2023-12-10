Disney Lorcana gets first new card type, lead dev explains it’s here to stay

Lead game designer Steve Warner took a deep dive into Disney Lorcana Location cards on Dec. 9, a new card type from Into the Inklands.

A first look at the upcoming third Disney Lorcana TCG expansion, Into the Inklands, dropped into Discord earlier this week. The set contains over 200 new cards that are slated to be released in February, and for the first time since The First Chapter launched, Ravensburger devs have created a new card type called Location. Acting like a home base on the battlefield, Location cards have a Move cost that allows a Character on the board to travel to that Location card. Moving Characters to a Location provides value through additional benefits, according to Warner.

Forbidden Mountain | Image via Ravensburger/Disney Peter Pan, Lost Boy Leader | Image via Ravensburger/Disney Minnie Mouse, Funky Spelunker | Image via Ravensburger/Disney

Much like Planechase cards from Magic: The Gathering Commander, Location cards can alter gameplay strategies while providing value through synergies and combos.

Location cards have a Move cost and a toughness.

Players can Challenge Location cards and not take damage since the card type has no power.

A Character can move to a Location card even if its Ink isn’t dry.

Characters at a Location card that is removed from play aren’t banished with the Location.

Location cards will have synergies with Into the Inkland cards.

Other Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands cards that were showcased during the early preview were Piglet, Pooh Pirate Captain, Peter Pan, Lost Boy Leader, and Minnie Mouse, Funky Spelunker. Both Peter Pan and Minnie Mouse interact with Location cards, adding Lore or power to gain an advantage on the battlefield.

Players can test out Disney Lorcana Location cards when Into the Inklands releases during the first quarter of 2024.