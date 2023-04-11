How abilities work in Disney Lorcana TCG

Abilities provide gameplay depth and strategy within the new TCG Disney Lorcana, allowing players to gain an advantage over opponents during matches.

Supporting Characters and Spells within the Disney Lorcana TCG are abilities, an additional layer of design depth that gives players additional options during their turn. With three main types of cards within the new card game, players build strategies around their Characters who venture on Quests or Challenge other Characters to gain 20 Lore counters and win a match.

Abilities found on Disney Lorcana card types keep the pace of the match moving while also creating room for creativity through deck building and skill through match play. At the time of writing, abilities are only found on Items and Characters. Some have a casting cost or require the controller of the card to Exert it while other abilities trigger upon entering the battlefield or when something specific occurs during a match.

Using an ability on a Disney Lorcana card

Abilities will have an effect on the cards that are on the battlefield, or in play, according to Ravensburger. Special abilities may target cards that aren’t in play, like cards within the Inkwell, the discard pile, or in a player’s deck. But most abilities coincide with Lorcana cards that are already in play.

Maleficent, Monstrous Dragon

Unless otherwise specified, abilities can only get used once per turn. And some abilities, like Dragon Fire on Maleficent, can only get used once upon entering play, and don’t have the option to use it again.

Ability costs

Some Disney Lorcana Items and Character cards have an ability with a cost. The most common costs require a player to Exert their card or pay an Ink cost, similar to casting a card onto the battlefield. All costs must be paid if required in order for the ability to activate.

Image via Disney Lorcana Ravensburger

The cost of Straighten Hair on Dinglehopper, for example, is to Exert or tap the card while it is in play to have the ability to remove up to one damage from a chosen Character.

Players can test out abilities during gameplay matches when Dinsey Lorcana TCG drops into local game stores on Aug. 18.