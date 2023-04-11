All card types in Disney Lorcana TCG.

The first chapter of Disney Lorcana TCG is coming, showcasing a total of three types of cards and one sub-type, so far.

Created by Disney and Ravensburger, the Disney Lorcana TCG contains a variety of card types, classifications, and a rarity value assigned to each card. After learning about everything that is on a Lorcana card, which includes types, players should have a basic understanding of how card types work within the trading card game.

What is a card type in Disney Lorcana?

Image via Disney Lorcana Ravensburger

A card type in Disney Lorcana classifies how a card works when it is cast onto the battlefield. There are three main card types in Chapter One, along with one sub-type called Songs that are attached to an Action card type.

Characters

Items

Actions

Characters in Disney Lorcana

The main function of characters within Lorcana is to earn the player Lore counters through Exerting to go on a Quest. Upon reaching 20 Lore counters, a player wins. Characters also attempt to stop opponents from accumulating Lore value by Exerting and Challenging another character.

Some Characters also have special abilities. A variety of these abilities require payment while others will trigger an effect when something specific happens during gameplay.

Items in Disney Lorcana

Items remain on the battlefield after getting cast, just like Characters. An Item in Lorcana is designed to benefit your characters or strategy. Some Items may require an additional cost, like Exerting or Exert and Ink costs, to activate the ability on that Item.

Similar to Characters, Items enter the battlefield in the Ready position and may not get Exerted until that player’s next turn unless the ability overrides that Lorcana rule.

Actions in Disney Lorcana

Unlike Items and Characters, Actions typically provide an effect or ability that has a one-time advantage. After being cast, these Action cards are removed from the battlefield and put in the discard pile. Some Action cards have an alternative casting cost through Song, which has a Character Exert in order to pay the casting cost of the Action card.

What are classifications in Disney Lorcana?

At the time of writing, little is known about Lorcana classification card types. Each Character has multiple classifications within its card type. These classifications can set up tribal themes within decks and may interact with abilities.

Image via Disney Lorcana Ravensburger

The Animate Broom ability on Mickey Mouse Wayward Sorcerer, for example, reduces the cost of other Characters that have the Broom classification.

Players can test out the various types of Disney Lorcana cards in Chapter One when it releases through local game stores on Aug. 18.