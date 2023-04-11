How to read a Disney Lorcana card

Disney Lorcana, the new trading card game created by Disney and Ravensburger, launches during the fall of 2023, featuring cards that have abilities, casting costs, strength, willpower, Lore value, and more.

Understanding everything on a Disney Lorcana card can seem overwhelming at first glance. There are three types of cards in the TCG, along with six colors of Ink. Every card has a casting cost, paid through Exerting cards in the Inkwell. Some have additional abilities, while others have a strength and willpower stat and Lore values.

All players start with a 60-card deck in Disney Lorcana, containing up to two Ink colors. The goal of the game is to reach a Lore value of 20 by sending a character on a Quest.

A Disney Lorcana card and all its components

Image via Disney Lorcana Ravensburger

All Disney Lorcana cards have a classification on them. With cards like Items and Actions, these are the classifications. Characters can have additional classifications, where their use in a game has not been revealed (at the time of writing).

From casting cost and stats to ink color and abilities, here’s how to read a Disney Lorcana TCG card, according to Disney and Ravensburger.

Casting cost and Ink color on Lorcana cards

All cards in Disney Lorcana have a casting cost, paid through cards in the Inkwell.

Amber

Amethyst

Emerald

Ruby

Sapphire

Steel

This cost is in the hexagon in the top right-hand corner of the card. Each card also has an Ink color, with only up to two colors allowed in each deck. The Ink symbol is located under the card’s name and next to the classifications of the Lorcana card.

Character-specific items on Lorcana cards

Characters in Lorcana have items and symbols that other cards don’t have. The strength and willpower symbols are located to the right of the card’s name with strength in a circle and willpower in a shield shape. These two stats determine damage and survivability when characters challenge one another during gameplay.

There is also a Lore value assigned to characters. Exerting a character adds the Lore value from the card to a player’s total Lore value, with a Lore count of 20 winning a game.

Abilities and effects on Disney Lorcana cards

Some Lorcana cards have abilities and effects that are labeled underneath the Ink color and in what is called a text box. Some effects and abilities are paid for or triggered upon something else happening within the game. Others are abilities that help a card break rules, like Rush on an Item card like White Rabbit’s Pocket Watch.

Card Rarity

All Disney Lorcana cards have a rarity assigned to them.

Common

Uncommon

Rare

Super Rare

Legendary

It is unknown at the time of writing how Rarity plays a role within the gameplay systems or if it will reflect the number of specific cards within a Lorcana Chapter One booster pack.

Players can begin testing Disney Lorcana TCG cards from Chapter One when it releases through local stores on Aug. 18 and large retailers on Sept. 1.