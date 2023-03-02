Disney Lorcana spoiler exposes gameplay system in TCG

The latest Disney Lorcana spoiler, White Rabbit’s Pocket Watch, showcased an activated ability that gives a character the ability to act the turn it was played.

Scheduled to drop into local games stores on Aug. 18, Disney Lorcana TCG spoilers have been slowly getting previewed on Twitter. Only card reveals have taken place, with gameplay systems and mechanics slated to drop sometime during the spring months of 2023. The Disney Lorcana spoiler White Rabbit’s Pocket Watch that dropped today on Twitter, however, provides insight into a critical gameplay system and a mechanic.

White Rabbit’s Pocket Watch is an item and not a character, similar to the Magic Mirror Disney Lorcana spoiler that was previewed in February. Based on the two item cards revealed so far, it’s likely that items are similar to Artifacts in Magic: The Gathering. They each have a casting cost in the top left of the card and an activated ability that impacts gameplay.

The item White Rabbit’s Pocket Watch showcases an activated ability that provides Rush to a character, allowing them to challenge the turn the character was played, similar to Haste in MTG. This means that summoning sickness, or a form of it, is likely one of the main gameplay systems built into Disney Lorcana.

Summoning Sickness prevents cards (characters or creatures) that have power and toughness from acting, like attacking or challenging, the turn they are played. White Rabbit’s Pocket Watch can provide Rush (a mechanic within the TCG) to a character at a cost of tapping and paying one, allowing them to challenge the turn that character was played—essentially overriding summoning sickness.

Players will find out more about how to play Disney Lorcana TCG sometime during the spring of 2023, which starts on March 20. Gameplay at local game stores will begin on Aug. 18, followed by an official launch on Sept. 1.