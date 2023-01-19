Can you preorder Disney Lorcana?

For all you trading card fanatics, there’s a new experience blessing stores. The Disney Lorcana TCG is coming in hot, and we’ve noticed your collection is lacking. Disney fans and the TCG community have been on the edge of their seats, waiting for the eventual late 2023 release date, and we have some details to share with you.

Firstly, the starter decks drop on Aug. 18, with a mass release filling shelves at the very start of September. Every TCG fan in the UK, US, and Europe should prepare their wallets, as there’s not too long-a-wait left before you can start building your decks.

The TCG allows Disney fans to build their own collection of fan-favorite characters throughout the company’s history; understandably, the due date is too far out of view for some fans.

And the big question is—can you get your purchase done now?

How do I preorder Disney Lorcana?

Image via Disney

For those eager to get your mitts on any Disney trading cards available, there might be a wait before you can get anything.

We have unfortunate news: no distributor has been assigned to the product yet. That means there isn’t a single place to pre-order Disney Lorcana. The TCG remains an enigma, something unattainable, but an exciting prospect that’ll eventually grace our pockets. One day we’ll be able to whip out a trading card in the most stressful situations and know Elsa and Goofy’s dog, Pluto, has our backs. Soon she’ll sit in both our deck, and our hearts.

The wait to bolster our collection is almost unbearable, however, it’ll only be a matter of months before the icon’s available for preorder.

Prepare for a dogfight as soon as their available. Get your finger on the buzzer; Dot Esports will update you as soon as more Lorcana info becomes available.