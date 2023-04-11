How Questing and Challenging work in Disney Lorcana TCG

The new trading card game Disney Lorcana contains a twist on how to win matches, along with how Characters Challenge one another while on the battlefield.

Mashing together popular trading card gameplay systems with a unique win condition, Lorcana is ready to compete with other popular games like Magic: The Gathering, Pokémon, Flesh and Blood, and Yu-Gi-Oh!

Lorcana contains multiple types of cards, with Characters being the cards that Quest and Challenge one another.

What is a Quest in Disney Lorcana?

Winning a match requires a player to reach a total Lore value of 20, starting the game with zero Lore counters. Sending a Character on a Quest to earn Lore counters is accomplished by Exerting the Character while on the battlefield. Most Characters can’t Exert upon entering the battlefield unless a specific ability allows it to.

Image via Ravensburger

Lore values on Character cards are found in the bottom-right of a Lorcana card through symbols that look like teardrops. A player may prevent future Quests from taking place by Challenging the Character that is Exerted with one of their own Characters on the battlefield.

What is Challenging in Disney Lorcana?

To Challenge a Character in Lorcana, a player must Exert their Character to Challenge an opponent’s Character that is already Exerted. Some Characters even have special keywords attached to them through abilities or effects, which will allow them to Challenge a specific Character with the same keywords.

Image via Ravensburger Image via Ravensburger

The Robin Hood Character (pictured above), for example, has a keyword called Evasive. With that ability, during that player’s turn while that keyword is active Robin Hood can only Challenge other Characters with Evasive.

There are also other cards like Elsa (also pictured above), that have an ability called Freeze that can force an opposing Character to Exert, allowing the player controlling Elsa to attack that opponent’s Exerted Character.

Eager players can test out Quests and Challenges alike in Disney Lorcana when Chapter One drops into local game stores on Friday, Aug. 18.