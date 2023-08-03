Lucky Disney Lorcana fans discover surprising Enchanted rarity cards at GenCon

A new Disney Lorcana card rarity called Enchanted was shown at GenCon on Aug. 3, and fans attending the convention are opening booster packs showcasing what will likely be the chase cards of The First Chapter set.

Heading into the soft launch of Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter at local game stores on Aug. 18, Ravensburger revealed a sixth and final rarity to the TCG set on Aug. 3 at GenCon. The Enchanted Lorcana cards feature full art alternative-art variants of existing cards within the Disney Lorcana set that have an Inkwash foil treatment, which is the same treatment that was used on D23 The First Chapter promo cards earlier this year.

There are a total of six card rarities that players will find within Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter booster packs: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Super Rare, Legendary, and now Enchanted. Rarities from Common to Legendary are all regular art cards that can have foil variants. The Enchanted cards, however, are more like chase cards, featuring a special foil treatment and alternative art on a borderless frame.

It is suspected that cards with an Enchanted rarity may show up in the foil card slot of a Disney Lorcana booster pack, which can also include any foil card from The First Chapter. It was also confirmed by The Illumiteers at GenCon to Dot Esports that an Enchanted rarity card was located in the foil slot of a booster pack. How often an Enchanted Lorcana card will show up in a booster pack has yet to be revealed at time of writing.

Fans and players can start collecting Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter cards on Aug. 18 through local game stores only. A global release of the set is slated to take place on Sept. 1.

