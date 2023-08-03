All Disney Lorcana card rarities explained

The first set from Disney Lorcana TCG, The First Chapter, has been fully revealed, showcasing a total of six rarities of cards players can pull from booster packs.

Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter is scheduled to drop into local game stores on Aug. 18 and major retailers on Sept. 1. Within the TCG are six rarities assigned to cards, not to be confused with card types. In order from most common to least, the Lorcana card rarities are Common, Uncommon, Rare, Super Rare, Legendary, and Enchanted. All card rarities from Common to Legendary have a foil treatment variant.

How rarity works in Disney Lorcana TCG

Learn all the rarities before you get your hands on the cards. Image via Ravensburger and Disney

Five of the Disney Lorcana card rarities determine how often the cards will show up in booster packs, much like other trading card games like Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon. And the sixth rarity is an alternative art variant of an existing card with an Inkwash foil treatment, which is the same treatment applied to the D23 Promo Lorcana cards.

All cards with a rarity from Common to Legendary have a card number in The First Chapter from one to 204. Any card number over 204 has an Enchanted rarity.

Disney Lorcana booster pack card rarity breakdown

A normal Disney Lorcana booster pack will contain a total of 12 cards. At time of writing, it is unknown what slot the Enchanted rarity will show up in, what cards have the Enchanted rarity, or how often they will show up in The First Chapter booster packs. All Dinsey Lorcana booster packs will contain at least one foil card.

Here is what we know so far about what rarities are found in a Disney Lorcana booster pack:

Common: Six cards

Uncommon: Three cards

Non-foil Rare, Super Rare, or Legendary: Two cards

Foil card: One card of any rarity (unconfirmed if this may include Enchanted rarity)

What do Lorcana card rarity symbols look like?

All Disney Lorcana card rarity symbols are located in the center at the bottom of the card. Players can identify a rarity by shape and color.

Common rarity : Circle, gray in color

: Circle, gray in color Uncommon rarity : Open book, white in color

: Open book, white in color Rare : Triangle, bronze in color

: Triangle, bronze in color Super Rare : Diamond, silver in color

: Diamond, silver in color Legendary : Five-sided symbol, gold in color

: Five-sided symbol, gold in color Enchanted: Horizontal diamond in the center with six sides, rainbow in color

The Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter has an early release through local game stores on Aug. 18, followed by a global launch on Sept. 1.

