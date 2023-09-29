Disney Lorcana Rise of the Floodborn release date, preorder products, and more

Ravensburger isn’t slowing down the production of Dinsey Lorcana, with the second chapter, Rise of the Floodborn, expected to drop before the holidays.

Supply issues have plagued the Disney Lorcana TCG since it launched in game stores on Aug. 18. Ravensburger is correcting the problems through a small supply drop that is expected sometime in October and a full reprint of The First Chapter that is slated to become available in North America in time for the holiday season. And it’s possible that the reprint could coincide with the global launch of Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn.

All Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn release dates

I’m Stuck! | Image via Ravensburger/Disney

Much like The First Chapter, Rise of the Floodborn will launch through local game stores first on Nov. 17. On Dec. 1, fans and players can start purchasing products through retail outlets like Target.

Included in the Rise of the Floodborn release are two new Starter decks, an Illumineer’s Trove, card sleeves, play mats, and a special Disney100 Edition.

Spoilers for Rise of the Floodborn have already begun as of Sept. 29, featuring a new keyword mechanic called Resist. The new mechanic will likely change up how Challenges will work going forward and cards like Cogsworth can even provide the Resist keyword to all other Characters you control.

All Rise of the Floodborn projected product prices

Will you be buying these cards? Image via Disney/Ravensburger

Prices for Disney Lorcana products at time of writing on Sept. 29 are way above MSRP, much in part due to product shortages and high demand. Ravensburger has dropped MSRP prices for Rise of the Floodborn and many are hoping a second round of price gouging doesn’t take place when the second chapter releases.

Rise of the Floodborn booster pack: $5.99

Amber and Sapphire Starter deck: $16.99

Amethyst and Steel Starter deck: $16.99

Disney100 Edition: $49.99

Rise of the Floodborn Illumineer’s Trove: $49.99

Card sleeves: $9.99

Winnie-the-Pooh playmat: $19.99

Additional details for Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will be added as they become available.

About the author