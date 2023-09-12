Disney Lorcana Enchantment cards get new treatment in Special Edition 100 set

Celebrating 100 years this coming holiday season, Disney and Ravensburger will drop a Disney Lorcana: Disney100 Edition that features Enchanted rarity cards from The First Chapter and Rise of the Floodborn with artist signatures and more.

Hype for the Disney Lorcana TCG has exceeded the expectations of Ravensburger and Disney, with many players and collectors anxiously awaiting more The First Chapter products. Many are chasing Enchanted rarity cards, which are selling on the secondary market for hundreds of dollars at the time of writing. A Sept. 12 Ravensburger press release showcased new details for Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn, the second TCG set, which includes a Special 100 Edition with 12 Enchanted rarity cards.

Disney Lorcana: Disney100 Edtion details

Disney Lorcana: Disney100 Edtion | Image via Disney/Ravensburger Disney100 Edition and cards | Image via Disney/Ravensburger Disney100 card spoilers | Image via Disney/Ravensburger

The Disney Lorcana: Disney100 Edition takes Enchanted rarity cards to a new level, showcasing signatures from the artists. Each of the cards has a statin halo foil finish and an exclusive Disney100 frame treatment. All of the artwork featured on the Disney Lorcana: Disney100 Enchanted cards is new.

There are 12 total cards included in the Disney100 Edition, six from The First Chapter and six from Rise of the Floodborn. Also included in the Special Edition box set are four Rise of the Floodborn booster packs.

A soft launch on Nov. 17 for the second Disney Lorcana TCG set will not include the Disney100 Edition, although players will only have to wait until the retail launch on Dec. 1 for the Special Edition box to become available. Prices for the Disney100 Edition are expected to be around $50.

Ravensburger underestimated the popularity of The First Chapter, which has resulted in a second print run that is scheduled to be released after the first of the year. The Disney100 Edition is a product many collectors and players will want to get their hands on, along with other Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn products, and many in the community are hoping there is enough product for everyone.

