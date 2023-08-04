All Disney Lorcana secret Rare Enchanted cards from The First Chapter

Fans were surprised with 12 secret Rare Enchanted Disney Lorcana card variants from The First Chapter at GenCon, showcasing full-art cards with alternative art from existing cards in the set.

The Enchantment rarity within Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter has completed the six forms of card rarity players can pull from booster packs. Cards with a rarity from Common to Legendary are meant for gameplay, with each having a foil variant that can get pulled from Starter Decks and booster packs. The Enchanted rarity is strictly a chase card for collectors and super fans.

What is the Enchanted rarity in Dinsey Lorcana?

Cards that have the Enchanted rarity are existing cards within Disney Lorcana that have been given special foiling treatment and new artwork. Each set will contain Enchanted cards, found in the foiling slot of a Lorcana booster pack.

Here is what’s special about Enchanted cards in Lorcana:

New artwork for an existing Lorcana card

Full-art card (no borders)

Inkwash foil treatment (exclusive to only Enchanted cards)

Related: Disney Lorcana starter deck card list, tips, and strategies

All Enchanted cards in Dinsey Lorcana: The First Chapter

At the time of writing, a total of 12 Enchanted cards have been officially confirmed by Ravensburger. No drop rate odds have been confirmed or announced either, with fans opening The First Chapter booster boxes at GenCon averaging close to one per booster box.

Mickey Mouse, Artful Rogue Enchanted | Image via Disney/Ravensburger Mickey Mouse, Wayward Sorcerer Enchanted | Image via Disney/Ravensburger Tinker Bell, Giant Fairy Enchanted | Image via Disney/Ravensburger Aladdin, Heroic Outlaw Enchanted | Image via Disney/Ravensburger Genie, On the Job Enchanted | Image via Disney/Ravenburger Belle, Strange but Special Enchanted | Image via Disney/Ravensburger Elsa, Spirit of Winter Enchanted | Image via Disney/Ravensburger Aurora, Dreaming Guardian Enchanted | Image via Disney/Ravensburger Maui, Hero to All Enchanted | Image via Disney/Ravensburger Hades, King of Olympus Enchanted | Image via Disney/Ravensburger Stitch, Carefree Surfer Enchanted | Image via Disney/Ravensburger Simba, Returned King Enchanted | Image via Disney/Ravensburger

Based on early projections, it is likely The First Chapter may only have 12 Enchanted variants within the set. The 12 Enchanted variants are from cards that have the rarity of Super Rare and Legendary.

Mickey Mouse, Artful Rogue

Mickey Mouse, Wayward Sorcerer

Tinker Bell, Giant Fairy

Aladdin, Heroic Outlaw

Genie, On the Job

Belle, Strange but Special

Elsa, Spirit of Winter

Aurora, Dreaming Guardian

Maui, Hero to All

Hades, King of Olympus

Stitch, Carefree Surfer

Simba, Returned King

Projected top cards from Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter have presale prices of around $30. These cards will likely drop in price closer to launch with cards that have a Super Rare and Legendary rarity potentially holding their value better than Common and Uncommon rarity cards. The Enchanted Lorcana cards, however, have very low pull rates likely and may have a value on some that reach up to or over $100.

Players can start collecting Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter cards on Aug. 4 through a soft launch at local game stores showcasing Starter Deck events. The official global release will take place on Sept. 1.

About the author