Mirror, mirror, on the wall, what's the next TCG to collect?

The newest TCG is in town and Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering might want to prepare themselves: Disney Lorcana means business.

Disney’s upcoming collectible trading card game will feature all people’s favorite Disney stories and characters from its incredible 99-year history and introduce new strategies to the TCG scene.

Players will get a chance to test out the Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter for the first time at local game stores on Aug. 18. An official release of the TCG set will take place on Sept. 1 through all big box retailers according to Disney Lorcana.

Are you ready for the newest TCG? Image via Ravensburger

The TCG is getting published in English, French, and German. At launch, players in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg will be able to purchase Dinsey Lorcana TCG products.

The second set for Disney Lorcana called The Second Chapter will drop into local game stores on Nov. 17, followed by major retailers on Dec. 1. Ravensburger is releasing four chapters, or sets, over the course of the next year.

What characters will be in Disney Lorcana?

The Disney catalog features a metric boatload of characters to collect. Captain Hook, Elsa, and Mickey Mouse will feature as the very first characters. Within The First Chapter, there are over 200 cards. Characters in The First Chapter range from villains and heroes to infamous side characters at all rarities.

The card game will take place in a location known as The Great Illuminary, according to brand manager Ryan Miller. This is a treasury home to all of Disney’s greatest songs, stories, and characters. Players will take on the role of an Illumineer, “this powerful sorcerer that has the ability to bring these characters to life off the page,” ultimately bringing a “band of their favorite Disney characters” together for an adventure.

All characters can show up in one of six Disney Lorcana colors: Amber, Amethyst, Emerald, Ruby, Sapphire, and Steel. In conjunction with the six colors are a variety of card types. And each character supports the color themes through spells and abilities.

What is the gameplay like in Disney Lorcana?

For the soft launch of Disney Lorcana on Aug. 18 at local game stores, players can learn all about the TCG through three preconstructed starter decks. The win condition for Disney Lorcana is built around collecting Lore counters. Players will use Character cards to collect Lore or to Challenge an opposing Exerted Character. There are also Action and Item cards to support a variety of gameplay strategies. And cards are played by adding an Inkable card to the Inkwell. The first player to reach 20 Lore wins the game.

What will Disney Lorcana cards look like?

All cards will have one of six rarities in the Disney Lorcana TCG. Only the sixth rarity, Enchanted, will feature alternative art from an existing card with an Inkwash foil treatment.

An early look at some Lorcana cards. Image via Ravensburger

The collection of cards will have a “modern storybook” art style, according to Polygon. Creative director Shane Hartley described it as being inspired by “storybook openings” of Disney’s classic films, including visible line work and “vibrant” color washes. This will give it a hand-drawn fairytale look but elevated with advanced digital techniques.

Preorder prices for Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter products

All Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter products can get purchased at local game stores starting on Aug. 18 and through major retailers on Sept. 1. All preorder projected prices are based on market price and selling price from TCGPlayer and may change prior to the soft and global launch.

Starter deck

Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter starter decks | Image via Disney/Ravensburger

There are three Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter starter decks, each priced at around $35.

One starter deck of 60 cards, including two foil cards of the characters on the package front. Ready to play. Color pairings are Amber and Amethyst, Emerald and Ruby, or Steel and Sapphire.

11 damage tokens

One rulebook

One booster pack containing 12 randomized cards

Two foil cards of face characters on the packaging

One paper playmat

One tracker token

Booster pack

Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter booster packs | Image via Disney/Ravensburger

All Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter booster packs are priced at $11.

A total of 12 cards

Six common cards

Three uncommon cards

Two rare, super rare, or legendary cards

One foil card

Illumineer’s Trove

Disney Lorcana Illumineer’s Trove box bundle | Image via Disney/Ravensburger

The Disney Lorcana Illumineer’s Trove is a bundle packed with items for players and collectors, priced at around $175.

One full-art storage box

Two full-art deck boxes featuring Micky Mouse and Aurora

Eight booster packs

15 damage counters

One 50-plus player guide showcasing art, deckbuilding tips, game strategies, checklist of cards collected, and combos

Gift set

Disney Lorcana Gift set box bundle | Image via Disney/Ravensburger

Designed to get players started in Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter, the gift set is priced at around $93.

Two oversized foil cards

Two playable foil cards

Two Lore tracker tokens

32 damage counters

Four booster packs of 12 game cards in each

