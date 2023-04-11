As an Illumineer in the Disney Lorcana TCG, players must send their Characters on a Quest to capture Lore, using that Lore to win matches.

Created by Ravensburger and Disney, the Disney Lorcana TCG separates itself from other card games through how a match is won. There are similarities like card types and casting costs to play Characters and spells. But the main difference between Disney Lorcana and other card games is that a match is won by collecting up to 20 Lore counters as opposed to attacking your opponent’s life total.

Gaining Lore in Dinsey Lorcana

To win a match in Disney Lorcana TCG, a player must reach a total Lore value of 20 after starting the game at zero. The first player to reach 20 wins the match. Obtaining Lore is acquired through Exerting a Character that is in play on the battlefield, adding its Lore value to your total Lore count. A player may also win a match if an opponent has no cards left in their deck after drawing a card at the beginning of their turn.

Adding Lore value through Exerting a Character is called Questing in Disney Lorcana. Each Character has a different number of Lore counters on a card, ranging from one and up. While a Character is Exerted, an opponent can Exert their own Character and challenge yours in a battle. The value of Lore on each Character in Disney Lorcana is located on the bottom-right side of the card, having a teardrop appearance.

Any damage from a challenge that reduces a Characters willpower to zero or below removes the battlefield, banishing it to the discard pile. Once a Character has been removed from play it can no longer go on a Quest to earn you Lore counters.

There are also abilities within Disney Lorcana that can prevent a Character from going on a Quest. The Freeze ability on Elsa, for example, forces an opponent’s Character to Exert. An already Exerted Character can’t go on a Quest to earn Lore.

Players can compete to win matches by collecting Lore in Disney Lorcana TCG when it releases in local game stores on Aug. 18.