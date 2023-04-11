What is Lore in Disney Lorcana and how to get it

Learn how to win matches by collecting Lore.

As an Illumineer in the Disney Lorcana TCG, players must send their Characters on a Quest to capture Lore, using that Lore to win matches. 

Created by Ravensburger and Disney, the Disney Lorcana TCG separates itself from other card games through how a match is won. There are similarities like card types and casting costs to play Characters and spells. But the main difference between Disney Lorcana and other card games is that a match is won by collecting up to 20 Lore counters as opposed to attacking your opponent’s life total. 

Gaining Lore in Dinsey Lorcana

To win a match in Disney Lorcana TCG, a player must reach a total Lore value of 20 after starting the game at zero. The first player to reach 20 wins the match. Obtaining Lore is acquired through Exerting a Character that is in play on the battlefield, adding its Lore value to your total Lore count. A player may also win a match if an opponent has no cards left in their deck after drawing a card at the beginning of their turn.

Adding Lore value through Exerting a Character is called Questing in Disney Lorcana. Each Character has a different number of Lore counters on a card, ranging from one and up. While a Character is Exerted, an opponent can Exert their own Character and challenge yours in a battle. The value of Lore on each Character in Disney Lorcana is located on the bottom-right side of the card, having a teardrop appearance. 

Any damage from a challenge that reduces a Characters willpower to zero or below removes the battlefield, banishing it to the discard pile. Once a Character has been removed from play it can no longer go on a Quest to earn you Lore counters. 

There are also abilities within Disney Lorcana that can prevent a Character from going on a Quest. The Freeze ability on Elsa, for example, forces an opponent’s Character to Exert. An already Exerted Character can’t go on a Quest to earn Lore. 

Players can compete to win matches by collecting Lore in Disney Lorcana TCG when it releases in local game stores on Aug. 18.