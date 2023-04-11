How damage works in Disney Lorcana TCG

Changing how trading card games are won, Disney Lorcana TCG uses the creation of Lore as opposed to directly damaging an opponent’s life total.

Ravensburger and Disney are shaking the trading card game world up through the Disney Lorcana TCG. The card game contains similarities to other popular titles within the space by having a variety of card types, along with requiring a form of casting cost upon putting a card into play on the battlefield. But the biggest difference is how a Disney Lorcana match is won.

Winning a game in Disney Lorcana

Winning a Disney Lorcana TCG match requires a player to reach 20 Lore counters after starting the game at zero. Lore value is found on Character cards and is added to its controllers Lore counter pool upon Exerting the Character card while it is in play on the battlefield.

Exerting a Character card to add Lore counters to the pool is called Questing in Disney Lorcana. Players do not apply damage to one another in order to win a match, but damage is applied when Characters Challenge one another.

Applying damage in Disney Lorcana

The purpose of Challenging an opponent’s Character is to prevent it from going on a Quest and earning its controller Lore counters, which will win them the game if they reach 20 before you do.

Each Character card has a strength and a willpower stat. The strength number is what deals damage to another Character and the willpower is that Characters defense stat. Any time willpower is reduced to zero or beyond, that Character is banished from the game and put in the discard pile.

Image via Disney Lorcana Ravensburger

All damage dealt to a Character remains in effect unless an ability or Action increases the willpower of that Character. And the strength of each Character is applied to the other characters’ willpower at the same time unless otherwise specified through some form of ability or Action.

The Disney Lorcana TCG game comes with damage counters that can get put on Characters that are in play on the battlefield. These counters help players keep track of the damage that has been applied to a Characters willpower.

A challenge between Stitch and Captain Hook, for example, would result in Stitch having its willpower reduced to four while Captain Hook’s willpower is reduced to a negative one—resulting in him losing the challenge and getting removed from play into the discard pile.

Stitch, Rock Star Captain Hook, Forceful Duelist Robin Hood, Unrivaled Archer

If Stitch was then challenged by Robin Hood, Stitch gets defeated as his willpower is at four and not five anymore while Robin Hood survives and now has a willpower of one.

Players can test out challenging Characters when the Disney Lorcana TCG drops into local game stores on Aug. 18.