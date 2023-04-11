How to play multiplayer games in Disney Lorcana

Revolutionizing trading card games is Disney Lorcana TCG, allowing players to compete in one vs. one matches and multiplayer matches without any major changes to gameplay systems.

Created by Disney and Ravensburger, the Disney Lorcana TCG is officially a two-player game that will have a competitive format following the game’s release through local game stores on Aug. 18. The card game contains similarities to others through gameplay systems like casting a Character or spell from hand to specific steps involved during each player’s turn. It also separates itself apart from others by requiring players to collect Lore in order to win a match.

Playing multiplayer Disney Lorcana games

There are two ways to win a match in Disney Lorcana: Reach a total Lore value of 20 before your opponent or have your opponent run out of cards after drawing a card at the beginning of their turn. The same rules for winning in a two-player match apply to multiplayer games.

There are only two rule exceptions players must take into account when playing a Disney Lorcana multiplayer game.

The player to the left of the player who just had a turn is the next to have a turn.

If an ability requires more than one player to do something at the same time, it’s the player whose turn it is that resolves that ability first, followed by the player to their left—and so on until the ability has been resolved in full.

No other game system rules change during Disney Lorcana multiplayer matches. This is a unique feature that separates it from other TCG games, allowing players to compete against any number of friends at any location using the same rules that are applied through two-player games.

Players can experience competing against one another in matches when the Disney Lorcana TCG drops into local game stores on Aug. 18 and through major retail outlets on Sept. 1.