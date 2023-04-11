Disney Lorcana TCG turn order explained

A guide on how interactions take place each turn within Disney Lorcana.

Multiple steps take place during each player’s turn in Disney Lorcana TCG, from the un-tapping of cards and putting them into the Ready position to going on a Quest or challenging another Character.

Interacting with an opponent and knowing how turns work within a trading card game are essential systems players need to know before beginning a match. Within the Disney Lorcana TCG, each player is allowed a specific number of actions during their turn.

These actions allow the player to advance toward winning a match with 20 Lore values stored up or to disrupt an opponent’s gameplay through a Challenge. Similar to other card games, Disney Lorcana has a beginning phase and a main phase.

The beginning phase in Disney Lorcana

A total of three steps take place during the beginning phase within Disney Lorcana, setting the player up for their turn.

Ready step : The Ready step returns all Exerted cards on the battlefield back to the Ready position

: The Ready step returns all Exerted cards on the battlefield back to the Ready position Set step : Players check for any effects that may occur at the start of that turn and follow the instructions should an effect take place.

: Players check for any effects that may occur at the start of that turn and follow the instructions should an effect take place. Draw step: The player draws a card from the top of their deck and adds the card to their cards in hand. The first player at the start of a match skips this step.

Once the three steps of the beginning phase have been completed, that player then advances to the main phase.

The main phase in Disney Lorcana

Casting cards from hand requires a player to Exert Ink cards in the Inkwell. Once per turn, a player can take a card from hand and add it to the Inkwell face down at any time during the main phase. On a player’s turn, there are then a number of actions they may take.

Cast or play a card from hand, paying the cost with cards in the Inkwell.

Use a Character ability that doesn’t require that Character to Exert.

Use an Item ability.

Take action with a Character that has been on the battlefield for at least one turn.

Actions that a player can take with a Character that has been in play for at least one turn include going on a Quest to earn Lore counters, challenge an opponent’s Character, or use an ability that requires your Character to Exert.

Once the main phase is complete, the turn for that player ends and the opponent starts their turn with the beginning phase.

Players can start competing with others when Disney Lorcana TCG releases through local game stores on Aug. 18.