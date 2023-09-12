New Ravensburger Disney Lorcana Rise of the Floodborn details feel like a dream

Over 200 new Disney Lorcana cards are coming in November, according to Ravensburger on Sept. 12 through Rise of the Floodborn, and details surrounding the second Disney trading card game set sound surreal when compared to the release of The First Chapter.

Much like the release of Dinsey Lorcana: The First Chapter, Rise of the Floodborn will have a soft-launch local game store release date, followed by a global big retailer launch a few weeks later. The new set contains over 200 cards, according to a Ravensburger press release on Sept. 12, and will drop into local game stores on Nov. 17. The retail launch is scheduled for Dec. 1. Many in the Lorcana community, however, are skeptical over whether Ravensburger and Disney printed enough product for Rise of the Floodborn to prevent what happened with The First Chapter launch.

“The response to the release of the Disney Lorcana TCG has been astounding,” said Global Head of Games Filip Francke in the press release. “The game has only been available for about a month, and fans are already eager for more. As we work diligently behind the scenes to meet current demand, we’re also planning incredible updates and new sets for years to come that we can’t wait to share. We’re excited to reveal a little more about what is coming this holiday to expand the game and story for this year.”

Disney Lorcana Rise of the Floodborn product prices

Cards for Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter are scarce at the time of writing while some LGS and sellers on the secondary market are selling limited products at scalper prices. Products for Rise of the Floodborn are expected to return to normal, featuring similar products to The First Chapter, along with a Dinsey 100 Edition that contains six cards from each set to celebrate Disney’s 100-aniversary.

Starter Decks : $16.99

: $16.99 Booster packs : $5.99

: $5.99 Illumineer’s Trove : $49.99

: $49.99 Card sleeves : $9.99

: $9.99 Playmats : $19.99

: $19.99 Disney 100 Edition: $49.99

Unlike The First Chapter, there are only two Starter Decks for the Rise of the Floodborn: An Amber/Sapphire deck and an Amethyst/Steel deck.

Disney Lorcana Rise of the Floodborn card spoilers

The Rise of the Floodborn set will include cards from stories like Pinocchio, Zootopia, Raya and the Last Dragon, The Jungle Book, and Snow White. A total of 13 cards, like a baker’s dozen, were revealed during the Disney Lorcana press release on Sept. 12. And a new keyword mechanic was revealed as well.

Resist: “The Resist keyword indicates how much additional damage characters may be able to withstand. For example, Resist plus-two on a character would mean any damage dealt to them is reduced by two.”

The Resist keyword was featured through Rise of the Floodborn spoiler Cinderella, a seven-drop 5/5 Steel Lorcana card with three Lore and a Shift ability. Resist also appears on the new Tiana, Celebrating Princess Steel card as well. Shift as a keyword mechanic returns through Rise of the Floodborn on cards like Belle, Hidden Archer and The Queen, Commanding Presence. And cards like Merlin Shapeshifter have new abilities like Battle of Wits, which provides the Character plus-one Lore when another Character you control is returned to hand from play.

Players will have new Songs and Items to craft with through the second Disney Lorcana set. Items like The Sorcerer’s Spellbook can gain a Lore while Dinner Bell can draw cards equal to the damage on a chosen Character.

New Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn cards will drop into local game stores on Nov. 17. And a retailer launch is scheduled for Dec. 1.

