Reprint of Disney Lorcana The First Chapter slated to arrive early in North America

Ravensburger dropped big news for Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter on Sept. 29 through ComicBook.com as the reprint supply timeline has been bumped up to drop before the first of the year.

Many fans and players are anxiously awaiting the October resupply of Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter, even though it may only include Starter decks and other products like Treasure Troves. Ravensburger announced in September that a full reprint of The First Chapter was taking place and that fans could expect the cards around the first of the year. But the timeline for North American players has been bumped up, with products expected to become available in time for the 2023 holiday season.

“The reprint will also include the second set of the game, Rise of the Floodborn, and is expected to be available by Holiday 2023 in North America and by January 2024 in Europe,” Ravensburger said.

This is big news for the Disney Lorcana community since the second chapter of Disney Lorcana, Rise of the Floodborn, releases in local game stores on Nov. 17 and retail outlets on Dec. 1.

It’s possible The First Chapter will also become available again on Dec. 1 or at least during the early weeks of December, allowing fans to finally complete their collection of the first Disney Lorcana set.

Despite product shortages, a meta for The First Chapter has still developed, thanks to third-party apps like Pixleborn and promoted tournaments like the upcoming MiamiTCG Lorcana tournament. But some local game store owners are still concerned, and rightfully so.

Many local games stores had their supply cut for The First Chapter when it initially launched and owners are skeptical about whether Ravensburger can deliver cards to players as promised. And now that the timeline in North America has been bumped up, owners are hoping the supply chain issues are a thing of the past.

Players and fans can start collecting Rise of the Floodborn on Nov. 17 through local game stores and hopefully start cracking an abundance of The First Chapter booster packs starting in December.

