Disney Lorcana meta develops despite massive The First Chapter product shortages

Ravensburger and Disney have addressed product shortages for Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter as Pro-Play Games competitive play showcases a diverse meta at the Nan Desu Kan convention in Denver from Sept. 2 to 3.

Product for Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter was scarce for Sept. 1’s big retail global launch, with many stores selling out of products within the first few hours of sales. The shortage has led to price gouging on the secondary market, making it hard for competitive players to assemble completed decks.

Disney responded to the shortage of products available on Aug. 31, announcing booster products that should trickle in throughout Sept. and Oct. A reprint of The First Chapter is also taking place, with products slated to drop during the first quarter of 2024, shortly after the release of The Second Chapter in Dec. Despite the scarcity, organized play through Pro-Play Games (PPG) for the new trading card game kicked off at the Nan Desu Kan convention in Denver over the weekend.

Disney Lorcana top eight meta

The first organized play tournament for Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter occurred in Tennessee at the end of August, featuring 39 players and six Ruby Amethyst decks in the top eight. Over Labor Day weekend in Denver, a maximum of 64 players gathered to compete at the first of three PPG tournaments, showcasing that Ruby Amethyst decks are still in the top eight—along with a few other surprise builds.

Here were the top eight players and the Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter decks they piloted to victory, according to PPG.

Anthony King piloting Amber Steel : First-place finish

: First-place finish Jonathan Ball piloting Ruby Amethyst : Second-place finish

: Second-place finish Brooks Clark piloting Steel Amethyst : Third-place finish

: Third-place finish Ryan Miles piloting Emerald Amethyst : Fourth-place finish

: Fourth-place finish Sam Cahill piloting Amber Amethyst : Fifth-place finish

: Fifth-place finish Brandon Bremont piloting Steel Amethyst : Sixth-place finish

: Sixth-place finish Hung Le piloting Ruby Amethyst : Seventh-place finish

: Seventh-place finish Joseph Trueblood piloting Amber Emerald: Eighth-place finish

The Disney Lorcana Ruby Amethyst Control deck continued to show out with two top-eight placements while Midrange builds like Emerald Amethyst and Amber Emerald emerged as solid builds to run as a response to Control decks like Ruby Amethyst and Steel Amethyst. As more cards become available, new meta decks like Emerald Amethyst and Amber Emerald will continue to emerge and get refined.

Players looking for Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter products should check with their local game store as some are getting shipments within the next week or two prior to the booster push scheduled for Oct. The next PPG tournament will take place from Oct. 21 to 22 in Miami.

