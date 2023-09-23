Disney Lorcana Legendary clock spoiler empowers new mechanic with flavorful ability

A new Disney Lorcana spoiler for the upcoming Rise of the Floodborn set dropped on Sept. 22, featuring Cogsworth as the Grandfather Clock that can Shift, has Ward, and provide protection for other Characters.

Sticking to the original release schedule, Ravensburger isn’t delaying the upcoming launch of its second Disney Lorcana set, Rise of the Floodborn. Slated to drop into local game stores on Nov. 17, spoilers of the 200-plus trading card set are starting to drop. The most recent Disney Lorcana spoiler, Cogsworth, Grandfather Clock, shows off the skills of the design team at Ravensburger—creating an ability that is spot-on in flavor while also supporting the new mechanic Resist.

Cogsworth, Grandfather Clock Lorcana spoiler

Sapphire is a sleeper Lorcana color that’s waiting to burst into the meta, and Cogsworth, Grandfather Clock may be the Floodborn to do it.

Cogsworth, Grandfather Clock | Image via Ravensburger/Disney

Casting cost: Five

Color: Sapphire

Ink: Inkable

Rarity: Legendary

Stats: 2/5

Shift: Shift for three on top of your Characters named Cogsworth

Ward: Opponents can’t choose this Character except to Challenge

Unwind: Your Characters gain Resist one (damage dealt to your Characters is reduced by one)

There is so much to unpack with Cogsworth, Grandfather Clock, and not enough Rise of Floodborn cards to fully grasp the impact the clock will have on the meta. Shift three is a powerful ability that is borderline pushed, except that at the time of writing, there are no Cogsworth Characters in The First Chapter, and none have been revealed for the second.

Having 2/5 stats is nice when paired with Amber and Rapunzel, Gifted with Healing, as keeping Cogsworth, Grandfather Clock alive is worth the investment since it provides all other Characters Resist one. Cogsworth, Grandfather Clock is also a solid fit within Steel and Ruby archetypes that have a Challenge strategy built in.

Players can test out the worth of Cogsworth, Grandfather Clock starting on Nov. 17 through local game stores. An official launch of Rise of the Floodborn is scheduled for Dec. 1.

