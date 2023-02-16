How to place the gems on the pedestals in the Forgotten’s Cave in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Forgotten’s Cave houses one Disney Dreamlight Valley character that loves to give warm hugs, but players will need to brave the cold to get there. Olaf from Frozen will give players a warm hug, but they’ll need to complete a few steps before he has the arms to do so.

During Olaf’s questline, players run into a puzzle which requires them to fill some pedestals with different colored gems, but there aren’t too many hints as to what goes where. Players will need to gather some gems and put them in the correct places in order to progress the quest, but there are some tricky restrictions that might throw them for a loop.

What gems go on the pedestals in Olaf’s quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The gems that go on the pedestals for the Olaf quest are Amethyst, Citrine, and Emerald. Players will need to have the gems in their inventory to place them, and players should be aware that the shiny versions of those gemstones do not work. You’ll need the regular form of the gems in order to place them on the pedestal to complete the quest. Below is each gem and where to find it.

Amethyst : Frosted Heights and Forgotten Lands

: Frosted Heights and Forgotten Lands Citrine : Glade of Trust and Sunlit Plateau

: Glade of Trust and Sunlit Plateau Emerald: Glade of Trust and Forest of Valor

Once you have those three gems, place them in the right spot and the portal will open. The image below shows which color goes in which slot.

Screengrab via Gameloft

After you’ve completed it, the portal will open, giving you Olaf’s arms and the orb you need for the quest. You will receive your warm hug when you give Olaf his arms and then he will give you the orb to put in the pillar, which will complete the quest and quell the windy storm plaguing the Frosted Heights.