Oswald needs help DDV
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Disney

How to get White Pants in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A tricky quest.
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: May 2, 2024 09:55 am

Disney Dreamlight Valley can suck out the fun of befriending these cute Disney characters with these puzzling quests.

Recommended Videos

Styling your character has never been more important than in Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s Thrills & Frills update. You might think this is due to the arrival of Daisy and Daisy’s boutique. And sure, that’s the expected reason, but as it turns out, being friends with Oswald the Lucky Rabbit comes with a dress code. To progress in A Rift in Time’s main quest, Oswald’s Many Dimensions, you must wear a black-and-white outfit. This is easier said than done, especially since Scrooge McDuck’s store doesn’t always have them for sale. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get White Pants in DDV.

Where to buy White Pants in Disney Dreamlight Valley

white pants missing DDV
No pants. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t own a pair of White Pants, there are three ways to get one in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

  • Purchase a pair of White Pants from the mannequins in Scrooge McDuck’s shop: Browse the stalls and windows of Scrooge McDuck’s shop either in Eternity Isle or the Valley to see if he has any White Pants for sale.
  • Order a pair of White Pants from Scrooge McDuck: Speak with Scrooge McDuck and select the order option. Under the Clothing section, select the Pants category, and filter them by the White color. If there’s any available, order the item and it will appear in your inventory.
  • Purchase a pair of White Pants from a friend’s Scrooge McDuck shop: Visit a friend’s Valley in multiplayer mode and browse their Scrooge McDuck shop. You can also ask around in the DDV Reddit and Discord to see if anyone has an extra pair up for grabs.

If none of the options above work, all you can do is wait until the Scrooge McDuck shop resets tomorrow. The shop resets every day at 8 am UTC. I know this isn’t ideal, but Gameloft hasn’t spoken about this particular issue yet. They have, however, reported another bug with this quest and the 3D glasses, so there’s still hope.

When the first part of A Rift in Time was released, Disney Dreamlight Valley had a particular bug with Tropical Wood, and the team solved it by mailing every player a stack of Tropical Wood to their inboxes, together with some Star Coins and Moonstones for the trouble. If you don’t have any White Pants to resume the story of A Rift in Time, I suggest you sit back, relax, and pursue other loose ends, like completing Daisy’s boutique challenges.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to make all five Cupcake recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
unlocking a recipe ddv
Category: Disney
Disney
How to make all five Cupcake recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 2, 2024
Read Article How to get Golden Milk in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The player holding out their hand to emphasize Golden Milk in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
How to get Golden Milk in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 2, 2024
Read Article How to complete The Monochrome Mystery in Disney Dreamlight Valley
character witnessing rift in time
Category: Disney
Disney
How to complete The Monochrome Mystery in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make all five Cupcake recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
unlocking a recipe ddv
Category: Disney
Disney
How to make all five Cupcake recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 2, 2024
Read Article How to get Golden Milk in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The player holding out their hand to emphasize Golden Milk in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
How to get Golden Milk in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 2, 2024
Read Article How to complete The Monochrome Mystery in Disney Dreamlight Valley
character witnessing rift in time
Category: Disney
Disney
How to complete The Monochrome Mystery in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 2, 2024
Author
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?