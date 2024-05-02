How to get White Pants in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley can suck out the fun of befriending these cute Disney characters with these puzzling quests.

Styling your character has never been more important than in Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s Thrills & Frills update. You might think this is due to the arrival of Daisy and Daisy’s boutique. And sure, that’s the expected reason, but as it turns out, being friends with Oswald the Lucky Rabbit comes with a dress code. To progress in A Rift in Time’s main quest, Oswald’s Many Dimensions, you must wear a black-and-white outfit. This is easier said than done, especially since Scrooge McDuck’s store doesn’t always have them for sale. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get White Pants in DDV.

Where to buy White Pants in Disney Dreamlight Valley

No pants. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t own a pair of White Pants, there are three ways to get one in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Purchase a pair of White Pants from the mannequins in Scrooge McDuck’s shop: Browse the stalls and windows of Scrooge McDuck’s shop either in Eternity Isle or the Valley to see if he has any White Pants for sale.

Browse the stalls and windows of Scrooge McDuck’s shop either in Eternity Isle or the Valley to see if he has any White Pants for sale. Order a pair of White Pants from Scrooge McDuck: Speak with Scrooge McDuck and select the order option. Under the Clothing section, select the Pants category, and filter them by the White color. If there’s any available, order the item and it will appear in your inventory.

Speak with Scrooge McDuck and select the order option. Under the Clothing section, select the Pants category, and filter them by the White color. If there’s any available, order the item and it will appear in your inventory. Purchase a pair of White Pants from a friend’s Scrooge McDuck shop: Visit a friend’s Valley in multiplayer mode and browse their Scrooge McDuck shop. You can also ask around in the DDV Reddit and Discord to see if anyone has an extra pair up for grabs.

If none of the options above work, all you can do is wait until the Scrooge McDuck shop resets tomorrow. The shop resets every day at 8 am UTC. I know this isn’t ideal, but Gameloft hasn’t spoken about this particular issue yet. They have, however, reported another bug with this quest and the 3D glasses, so there’s still hope.

When the first part of A Rift in Time was released, Disney Dreamlight Valley had a particular bug with Tropical Wood, and the team solved it by mailing every player a stack of Tropical Wood to their inboxes, together with some Star Coins and Moonstones for the trouble. If you don’t have any White Pants to resume the story of A Rift in Time, I suggest you sit back, relax, and pursue other loose ends, like completing Daisy’s boutique challenges.

