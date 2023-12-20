Best holiday gifts for TCG players

Buying gifts for trading card game players can seem overwhelming and difficult, but fear not, because we have the best TCG gifts for all types of players.

A majority of TCG players are casual ones while some take it a bit more seriously, whether through collecting or competitive play. Both types of players have products designed to tickle that holiday itch, especially with the growing popularity of TCG games like Magic: The Gathering, Pokémon, Disney Lorcana, and Yu-Gi-Oh!

Best MTG holiday gifts

Can you handle the One Ring? Image via WotC

Wizards of the Coast had a record-breaking financial year in 2023 through Universes Beyond products like Warhammer 40K Commander decks and the Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set to Doctor Who Commander decks and other various budget options.

One of my favorite MTG collectibles was the Lord of the Rings Scene boxes, featuring unique foil cards that when put together showcased a giant work of art from Middle-earth. Commander preconstructed decks are another viable option for any MTG player, ranging in price from $30 to nearly $100 depending on the Precon deck. And for kids learning to play, I highly recommend Jumpstart booster packs, with Lord of the Rings being a favorite, or a 2022 MTG Starter deck box that’s only around $10.

Best Disney Lorcana gifts

Don’t get stuck playing a TCG that is too complicated. Image via Ravensburger

New to the TCG scene is Disney Lorcana, featuring two sets: The First Chapter and Rise of the Floodborn. Unlike the other trading card games on our list, Lorcana is still finding its footing, especially when it comes to availability. Thankfully, Ravensburger has promised players that an abundance of products should be available after the new year.

For the holidays, I recommend sticking to Starter Decks as a Disney Lorcana gift. Each of the five decks is available on TCGPlayer and most local game stores should have them as well. All Starter Decks come with an additional booster pack, allowing players to begin to build out their collection while also having a viable deck that they can play at the kitchen table with friends or even at local game stores.

Gifting Disney Lorcana Starter Decks is also my No.1 recommendation for kids who may play a different TCG and are looking to get into a new one, or even those checking out card games for the first time.

Best Pokémon holiday gifts

Which Pokémon will you catch? Image via The Pokémon Company

Much like MTG, Pokémon had a strong year in 2023. For the collectors and dedicated Pokémon players, the Scarlet & Violet 151 set is a sure-win, featuring reprinted cards that are worth money on the secondary market and are packed with nostalgic value. There are also great stocking stuffers for Pokémon players, like the Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet 151 Mini Tin.

Trainer Boxes are also a great gift for consistent players seeking to collect and build decks with their cards. My personal favorite from 2023 was the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet-Obsidian Flames Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box. And for new players or young children, I recommend Battle decks like the Ampharos ex Battle Deck or Tinkaton ex Battle Deck.

Best Yu-Gi-Oh! holiday gifts

Collect the best. Image via Konami

Despite the popularity of other TCGs, Yu-Gi-Oh! is still thriving in the trading card space. One of the best products released during 2023 was the 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection booster box, packed with a variety of Rares and a Prismatic style treatment that had a 3D effect to it.

For stocking stuffers, booster packs are always a solid option, along with tins like the 25th Anniversary Tin: Dueling Heroes. And much like Disney Lorcana and Pokémon, you can’t go wrong with Structure decks for new players.