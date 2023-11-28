Special Egyptian God cards released in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel to celebrate 25th anniversary

Yu-Gi-Oh! is no spring chicken, but it being a quarter of a century old still doesn’t sound right. It is a fact, though, and Konami is celebrating the occasion with a Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel 25th anniversary promo campaign headlined by special versions of the Egyptian God cards.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game dates back to 1999 when it first launched in Japan. Its immense popularity on a local level convinced Konami to expand it worldwide a few years later and the rest is history. That history can’t be told without mentioning the three Egyptian God cards—Obelisk the Tormentor, Slifer the Sky Dragon, and The Winged Dragon of Ra.

You can receive various rewards for logging into Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, including Obelisk the Tormentor. Image via Konami

All three legendary monsters are a part of Yu-Gi-Oh!’s 25th-anniversary celebration within the Master Duel video game. Special versions of the Egyptian Gods with alternative designs will be available as part of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel campaign from Nov. 27 to Jan. 10. Obelisk is the easiest card to obtain, but you will have to work a little for Slifer and Ra.

Obelisk the Tormentor is given as a reward for logging into Master Duel. There are additional prizes for logging in on multiple days, which are as follows:

Day one: Obelisk the Tormentor (Alternative Art) in Royal Finish

Day two: 500 gems

Day three: The Ones Who Serve Ra secret pack ticket

Day four: 300 gems

Day five: Obelisk the Tormentor (Alternative Art) icon

Day six: The Ones Who Serve Ra secret pack ticket

Day seven: 200 gems

You don’t have to log in on consecutive days, just different days, so any seven days during the campaign will net you all of the above rewards. Keep in mind that the log-in campaign ends a bit early, on Jan. 5.

For 2,500 gems, you can add Slifer the Sky Dragon to your collection of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel cards. Image via Konami

Slifer the Sky Dragon is included in the Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game 25th Anniversary Set, which you have to buy for 2,500 gems. The full contents of the set are:

Slifer the Sky Dragon (Alternative Art) in Royal Finish

25 Master Packs with at least three SR cards guaranteed

Slifer the Sky Dragon (Alternative Art) duel field

Slifer the Sky Dragon (Alternative Art) sleeve

Slifer the Sky Dragon (Alternative Art) icon

The Winged Dragon of Ra keeps to its anime counterpart and is the hardest Egyptian God to obtain. His new alternative art special card is just one of the possible prizes contained within The Ones Who Serve Ra secret pack. You get to open one of these packs for free and can potentially add two more by completing log-in challenges. You can also purchase The Ones Who Serve Ra secret packs for 100 gems each. Ultimately, you’ll need the luck of the draw, or the heart of the cards, to guide you to get your hands on the 25th-anniversary edition of Ra.

You’ll need luck to get your hands on The Winged Dragon of Ra. Image via Konami

Both the Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game 25th Anniversary Bundle and The Ones Who Serve Ra secret pack will be available from Nov. 27 until the end of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel campaign on Jan. 10.