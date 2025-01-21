Forgot password
Yu-Gi-Oh supreme darkness cards mulcharmy meowls and a lao a qu, and dragite 3 panel image
Remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Yu-Gi-Oh!

10 best Yu-Gi-Oh! cards in Supreme Darkness you need to pull

Keep an eye out for these powerful cards that will shift the meta with the release of Supreme Darkness.
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|

Published: Jan 21, 2025 03:52 am

Supreme Darkness shakes up the TCG meta by introducing powerful waves of support for several decks and archetypes.

Some cards from this pack will see regular play and strengthen existing decks. There’s a lot to love here for several different decks, so here’s a list of the best meta cards you should look to pull in Yu-Gi-Oh‘s Supreme Darkness set.

Best meta cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Supreme Darkness

Mulcharmy Meowls

Yugioh card from Supreme Darkness mulcharmy meowls pink cartoonish cat artwork over green flowery background
Another staple handtrap. Screenshot by Dot Esports
LevelFour
AttributeEarth
ATK/DEF100/600
TypeBeast / Effect
EffectIf you control no cards (Quick Effect): You can discard this card; apply these effects this turn.
● Each time your opponent Special Summons a monster(s) from any GY(s) or banishment, immediately draw 1 card.
● Once, during this End Phase, if the number of cards in your hand is more than the number of cards your opponent controls +6, you must randomly shuffle cards from your hand into the Deck so the number in your hand equals the number your opponent controls +6.
You can only activate 1 other “Mulcharmy” monster effect, the turn you activate this effect.

First off on our list, we have the latest Mulcharmy card, which brings their total up to three. While this archetype is basically a watered-down Maxx C, even a watered-down Maxx C can completely stop any opponent. Mulcharmy Meowls is a hand trap that lets you draw for every Special Summon your opponent makes from the GY and banishment, which is something most meta decks tend to spam. It’s especially powerful against combo-heavy GY decks and will definitely see its spot in main decks and side decks.

Primite Dragon Ether Beryl

Yugioh card from Supreme Darkness primite dragon ether beryl sharp slender rock dragon
Blue-Eyes is finally meta. Screenshot by Dot Esports
LevelFour
AttributeEarth
ATK/DEF1600/0
TypeBeast/Effect
EffectIf this card is Normal Summoned: You can Set 1 “Primite” Spell/Trap from your Deck. You can only use each of the following effects of “Primite Dragon Ether Beryl” once per turn. You can Tribute this card; send 1 Normal Monster from your Deck to the GY. During the Standby Phase, if you have a Normal Monster in your field or GY: You can add this card from the GY to your hand.

Primitive Dragon Ether Beryl is the savior of old-school Yu-Gi-Oh players still dedicated to Blue-Eyes White Dragon. It elevates the archetype from a decent deck to a consistent powerhouse that can compete with the best meta decks. It’s a starter that lets you search out Primite Lordly Lode and access the entire Blue-Eyes combo line which has been making waves in the OCG.

A-Bao A Qu, the Lightless Shadow

Yugioh card from Supreme Darkness a bao a qu link 4 monster with girl in gothic black dress with red eyes and white hair and skin
A bit of everything. Screenshot by Dot Esports
LevelLevel Four Link(Middle-Left, Bottom-Left, Bottom-Right, Middle-Right)
AttributeDark
ATK2800
TypeFiend/Link/Effect
Effect2+ monsters, including a Fiend monster

During the Main Phase (Quick Effect): You can discard 1 card, then activate 1 of these effects;
● Destroy 1 card on the field.
● Banish this card (until the End Phase), and if you do, Special Summon 1 LIGHT or DARK monster from your GY.
During your Standby Phase: You can draw cards equal to the number of different Monster Types in your GY, then place cards from your hand on the bottom of the Deck in any order, equal to the number of cards you drew. You can only use each effect of “A Bao A Qu, the Lightless Shadow” once per turn.

A-Bao A Qu, the Lightless Shadow gives more extension to the now nerfed but still incredibly powerful Fiendsmith engine. While it requires four materials, it lets you draw and selectively refresh your entire hand for more extenders or handtraps. It’s interaction, it’s a Special summon, it’s a refresh, it’s a Discard, making it one of the best flexible options to add to your Extra Deck.

Eclipse Twins

Yugioh card from Supreme Darkness Eclipe Twins blue and red twin xyz card
Ryzeal support is here. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Level4
ATK/DEF2500/1200
AttributeLight
TypeWarrior/Xyz/Effect
Effect2 Level 4 monsters
For this card’s Xyz Summon, you can treat Rank 4 monsters you control as Level 4 monsters for material. You can detach 1 material from this card; this card can make up to 2 attacks on monsters during each Battle Phase this turn. If this card is sent to the GY: You can target 2 other Rank 4 or lower Xyz Monsters in your GY; Special Summon 1 of them and attach the other to it as material. You can only use this effect of “Eclipse Twins” once per turn.

As if Ryzeal wasn’t strong enough already, here’s another generic Level four Xyz monster that lets them refresh Ryzeal Detonator. Eclipse Twins has a unique effect that also supports some Level four Xyz handlooping strategies and has the potential to enable extremely broken combos in the future with more Level four support. Definitely one to watch out for.

Clockwork Knight

Yugioh card from Supreme Darkness Clockwork Knight Link 1 blue monster with one red arrow
This won’t be used for anything healthy. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Level1 Link(Middle Left)
ATK500
AttributeEarth
TypeMachine/Link/Effect
Effect1 non-Link Machine monster with 1000 or less original ATK

If this card is Link Summoned: You can send 1 face-up Continuous Spell you control to the GY; add 1 “Clockwork Night” from your Deck to your hand. You can target 1 Machine monster with 1000 or less ATK in your GY; Tribute 1 Machine monster, except this card, and if you do, Special Summon that targeted monster in Defense Position. You can only use each effect of “Clockwork Knight” once per turn.

Link-1 monsters have historically always been used for broken combos, and Clockwork Knight fills this niche perfectly by being an easy-to-make Earth Machine monster. Most players will be able to fit this into Cyberdark Dragon strategies, but it has the potential to break existing Machine decks by abusing cards such as Scrap Recycler. It’s not a card you should underestimate.

Template Skipper

Yugioh card from Supreme Darkness Template Skipper small level 1 effect cyberse monster
Harmless until Maliss runs it. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Level1
ATK/DEF0/0
AttributeDark
TypeCyberse/Effect
EffectYou can Special Summon this card (from your hand) to your zone a Cyberse Link Monster points to. You can only Special Summon “Template Skipper” once per turn this way. During your Main Phase: You can banish 1 Cyberse monster from your hand or GY, and if you do, this card’s name can be treated as the banished monster’s, if used as Link Material this turn. You can only use this effect of “Template Skipper” once per turn.

Don’t let its low stats and harmless appearance fool you. Template Skipper is a Cyberse support card that enables the Maliss deck to be even more consistent with their combos by giving them another extender that doubles as a Maliss card. If you plan on playing Maliss post-SUDA, you should pick Template Skipper.

Azamina Elzette of the White Forest

Yugioh card from Supreme Darkness Elzette Azamina of the White Forest normal level 2 effect monster
Custom card for Azamina White Forest. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Level2
ATK/DEF0/0
AttributeLight
TypeIllusion/Effect
EffectYou can reveal this card in your hand; Special Summon 1 “White Forest” or “Azamina” monster from your hand. During your Main Phase: You can Fusion Summon 1 “Azamina” Fusion Monster from your Extra Deck, using monsters from your hand or field. If this card is sent to the GY as Synchro Material: You can add 1 “Sinful Spoils” card from your Deck to your hand. You can only use each effect of “Elzette, Azamina of the White Forest” once per turn.

We’re starting with the strongest piece of support both the Azamina engine and the White Forest receive in SUDA, and this deck’s power level is starting to get out of hand. It essentially doubles as a Super Polymerization while also searching Sinful Spoils, allowing you to start two different combo lines at once. Every Azamina engine is going to want to run three of these.

Snake-Eyes Damned Dragon

Yugioh card from Supreme Darkness Snake-Eyes Doomed Dragon purple fusion card boss
Remember when Fusions needed spells? Screenshot by Dot Esports
Level8
ATK/DEF3000/2500
AttributeFire
TypeDragon/Fusion/Effect
Effect1 “Snake-Eye” monster + 1 Illusion monster

Must be either Fusion Summoned, or Special Summoned by sending 2 face-up Monster Cards from your Spell & Trap Zone to the GY. If this card is Special Summoned: You can target 1 face-up monster on the field; place it face-up in its owner’s Spell & Trap Zone as a Continuous Spell. You can only use this effect of “Snake-Eyes Doomed Dragon” once per turn.

A free fusion summon from the Extra Deck for Azamina Snake-Eyes while also being a soft negate with beefy stats, Snake-Eyes Damned Dragon will bring some life back into the nerfed but still incredibly powerful Snake-Eyes archetype and synergizes incredibly well with the next meta card on our list.

Saint Azamina

Yugioh card from Supreme Darkness Saint Azamina purple fusion card
Just wait for the next wave of support. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Level10
ATK/DEF0/4000
AttributeDark
TypeIllusion / Fusion / Effect
Effect2 Level 6 or higher monsters (1 Fusion + 1 Synchro)

Your opponent cannot target cards in their field, GY, or banishment, or this card on the field, with card effects. Your opponent takes any battle damage you would have taken. If this card was Fusion Summoned this turn (Quick Effect): You can Special Summon 1 Level 9 or lower “Azamina” monster from your Deck or Extra Deck. You can only use this effect of “Saint Azamina” once per turn.

Abysstrite, the Atlantean Spirit

Yugioh card from Supreme Darkness Abysstrite, the Atlantean Spirit
Atlanteans can now go second. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Level7
ATK/DEF2100/2800
AttributeWater
TypeSea Serpent/Xyz/Effect
Effect2+ Level 7 WATER monsters

WATER monsters you control gain 300 ATK/DEF for each material attached to this card. You can only use each of the following effects of “Abysstrite, the Atlantean Spirit” once per turn. If this card is Xyz Summoned: You can target 1 Level 7 or lower Fish, Sea Serpent, or Aqua monster in your GY; Special Summon it. You can detach 1 material from this card; Set 1 “Abyss-” Trap from your Deck.

Despite its relatively simple effect, Abysstrite the Atlantean Spirit increases the power level for Mermail Atlanteans a whole lot by improving their going second power level. This is because she’s easy to make, summons another water, and can be overlayed for Posseidra, The Atlantean Dragon Lord, who can return three of your opponent’s cards to hand. It’s a cool tech that lets Mermails break most boards.

That concludes our list of the best cards from the Supreme Darkness set in Yu-Gi-Oh! You should also check out all the other new cards from this set while you’re here.

Author
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
Freelance Writer
After writing for several years across many publications I've found my latest home at Dot Esports, where I plan on putting my years of League and TFT experience to good use as well as covering anything new on the indie side of things. You can find me buried in the neverending gacha grind of Hoyoverse, WuWa, and GFL2.
twitter