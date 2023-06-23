All Pokémon ex Starter Decks: Release dates and card lists

A total of 10 English Pokémon ex Starter Decks are slated to drop this fall, starting with the launch of Scarlet and Violet: Obsidian Flames.
Beginner Pokémon TCG and casual players can dive deeper into the Standard meta through a total of 10 ex Starter Decks, featuring a build for each card type that has a Pokémon ex within the deck. The starter decks are getting released on the heels of the four ex Battle Decks. The English Pokémon TCG Lucario and Ampharos ex Battle Decks are available for purchase while the English Chien-Pao and Tinkaton ex Battle Decks launch on July 14.
Japanese versions of the Pokémon ex Starter Decks release on July 7 and the English versions are slated to become available this fall. Specific release dates for the Starter Decks are unknown at time of writing, but they are likely to start dropping around the release of Scarlet and Violet: Obsidian Flames.
All Pokémon ex Starter Decks
Each of the preconstructed Pokémon ex Starter Decks has a level one difficulty grade, ideal for beginner and casual players while showcasing a Pokémon ex within each build that synergizes with eight Basic Energy types that are in the Standard meta. Two of the Starter Decks—Terastal Dragonite ex and Terastal Greedent ex—are considered random Starter Decks in conjunction with the eight other preconstructed builds.
- Decidueye ex Pokémon Starter Deck (Grass)
- Victini ex Pokémon Starter Deck (Fire)
- Greninja ex Pokémon Starter Deck (Water)
- Miraidon ex Pokémon Starter Deck (Lightning)
- Clefable ex Pokémon Starter Deck (Psychic)
- Koraidon ex Pokémon Starter Deck (Fighting)
- Houndoom ex Pokémon Starter Deck (Darkness)
- Melmetal ex Pokémon Starter Deck (Metal)
- Terastal Dragonite ex Pokémon Starter Deck (Random Dragon)
- Terastal Greedent ex Pokémon Starter Deck (Random Colorless)
There are a total of 60 cards in each Pokémon TCG Starter Deck
Pokémon ex Starter Deck card lists and evolution cheat sheet
At the time of writing, only the Pokémon and a handful of Trainer and Energy cards have been revealed. Updates will take place once all the information becomes available.
Decidueye ex Pokémon Starter Deck
Rowlet
- Evolves into Dartrix
- Datrix evolves into Decidueye ex
Smoliv
- Evolves into Dolliv
- Dolliv evolves into Arboliva
Trainer Supporter
- Saguaro: Choose up to two of your Pokémon and heal 50 damage from each of them.
Victini ex Pokémon Starter Deck
Victini ex
- Victini ex is a Basic Pokémon with no evolutions
Litwick
- Evolves into Lampent
- Lampent evolves into Chandelure
Trainer Tool
- Vitality Band: The attacks of the Pokémon this card is attached to do 10 more damage to your opponent’s Active Pokémon (before applying Weakness and Resistance).
Greninja ex Pokémon Starter Deck
Froakie
- Evolves into Frogadier
- Frogadier evolves into Greninja ex
Cetoddle
- Evolves into Cetitan
Basic Pokémon with no evolutions
- Lapras
Miraidon ex Pokémon Starter
Pikachu
- Pikachu evolves into Raichu
Miraidon ex
- Miraidon ex is a Basic Pokémon with no evolutions
Trainer Item
- Electric Generator: Look at the top five cards of your deck and attach up to two Basic Energy cards you find there to your Benched Pokémon in any way you like. Shuffle the other cards back into your deck.
Clefable ex Pokémon Starter Deck
Clefairy
- Evolves into Clefable ex
Flittle
- Evolves into Espathra
Basic Pokémon with no evolutions
- Mawile
Koraidon ex Pokémon Starter Deck
Riolu
- Evolves into Lucario
Koraidon ex
- Koraidon ex is a Basic Pokémon with no evolutions
Trainer Tool
- Rock Chestplate: The Pokémon this card is attached to takes 30 less damage from attacks from your opponent’s Pokémon (after applying Weakness and Resistance)
Houndoom ex Pokémon Starter Deck
Houndour
- Evolves into Houndoom ex
Maschiff
- Evolves into Mabosstiff
Trainer Supporter
- Team Star Grunt: Put an Energy attached to your opponent’s Active Pokémon on top of their deck.
Melmetal ex Pokémon Starter Deck
Pineco
- Evolves into Forretress
Meltan
- Evolves into Melmetal ex
Varoom
- Evolves into Revaroom
Terastal Dragonite ex Pokémon Starter Deck
Dratini
- Evolves into Dragonair
- Dragonair evolves into Dragonite ex
Basic Pokémon with no evolutions
- Drampa
Trainer Supporter
- Dendra: Put a card from your hand on the bottom of your deck. If you do, draw cards until you have five cards in your hand. If you have no other cards in your hand, you can’t use this card.
Terastal Greedent ex Pokémon Starter Deck
Lillipup
- Evolves into Herdier
- Herdier evolves into Stoutland
Skwovet
- Evolves into Greedent ex
Special Energy
- Reversal Energy: As long as this card is attached to a Pokémon, it provides Colorless Energy. If you have more Prize cards remaining than your opponent, and if this card is attached to an Evolution Pokémon that doesn’t have a Rule Box (ex and V), this card provides every type of Energy but provides only three Energy at a time.
All Pokémon TCG ex Starter Decks have Japanese versions releasing on July 7, followed by English versions in the fall.