All Pokémon ex Starter Decks: Release dates and card lists

Dive into a variety of Pokémon ex starter decks.

Pokémon Dragonite ex Starter Deck
Image via The Pokémon Company

A total of 10 English Pokémon ex Starter Decks are slated to drop this fall, starting with the launch of  Scarlet and Violet: Obsidian Flames

Beginner Pokémon TCG and casual players can dive deeper into the Standard meta through a total of 10 ex Starter Decks, featuring a build for each card type that has a Pokémon ex within the deck. The starter decks are getting released on the heels of the four ex Battle Decks. The English Pokémon TCG Lucario and Ampharos ex Battle Decks are available for purchase while the English Chien-Pao and Tinkaton ex Battle Decks launch on July 14.

Japanese versions of the Pokémon ex Starter Decks release on July 7 and the English versions are slated to become available this fall. Specific release dates for the Starter Decks are unknown at time of writing, but they are likely to start dropping around the release of Scarlet and Violet: Obsidian Flames

Related: All Pokémon TCG Live starter decks: Evolutions and deck descriptions

All Pokémon ex Starter Decks

Each of the preconstructed Pokémon ex Starter Decks has a level one difficulty grade, ideal for beginner and casual players while showcasing a Pokémon ex within each build that synergizes with eight Basic Energy types that are in the Standard meta. Two of the Starter Decks—Terastal Dragonite ex and Terastal Greedent ex—are considered random Starter Decks in conjunction with the eight other preconstructed builds. 

  • Decidueye ex Pokémon Starter Deck (Grass)
  • Victini ex Pokémon Starter Deck (Fire)
  • Greninja ex Pokémon Starter Deck (Water)
  • Miraidon ex Pokémon Starter Deck  (Lightning)
  • Clefable ex Pokémon Starter Deck (Psychic)
  • Koraidon ex Pokémon Starter Deck (Fighting)
  • Houndoom ex Pokémon Starter Deck (Darkness)
  • Melmetal ex Pokémon Starter Deck (Metal)
  • Terastal Dragonite ex Pokémon Starter Deck (Random Dragon)
  • Terastal Greedent ex Pokémon Starter Deck  (Random Colorless)

There are a total of 60 cards in each Pokémon TCG Starter Deck

Pokémon ex Starter Deck card lists and evolution cheat sheet

At the time of writing, only the Pokémon and a handful of Trainer and Energy cards have been revealed. Updates will take place once all the information becomes available. 

Decidueye ex Pokémon Starter Deck

Rowlet

  • Evolves into Dartrix
  • Datrix evolves into Decidueye ex

Smoliv

  • Evolves into Dolliv
  • Dolliv evolves into Arboliva

Trainer Supporter

  • Saguaro: Choose up to two of your Pokémon and heal 50 damage from each of them. 

Victini ex Pokémon Starter Deck 

Victini ex

  • Victini ex is a Basic Pokémon with no evolutions

Litwick

  • Evolves into Lampent
  • Lampent evolves into Chandelure

Trainer Tool

  • Vitality Band: The attacks of the Pokémon this card is attached to do 10 more damage to your opponent’s Active Pokémon (before applying Weakness and Resistance).

Greninja ex Pokémon Starter Deck

Froakie

  • Evolves into Frogadier
  • Frogadier evolves into Greninja ex

Cetoddle

  • Evolves into Cetitan

Basic Pokémon with no evolutions

  • Lapras

Miraidon ex Pokémon Starter 

Pikachu

  • Pikachu evolves into Raichu

Miraidon ex

  • Miraidon ex is a Basic Pokémon with no evolutions

Trainer Item

  • Electric Generator: Look at the top five cards of your deck and attach up to two Basic Energy cards you find there to your Benched Pokémon in any way you like. Shuffle the other cards back into your deck. 

Clefable ex Pokémon Starter Deck

Clefairy

  • Evolves into Clefable ex

Flittle

  • Evolves into Espathra

Basic Pokémon with no evolutions

  • Mawile

Koraidon ex Pokémon Starter Deck 

Riolu

  • Evolves into Lucario

Koraidon ex

  • Koraidon ex is a Basic Pokémon with no evolutions

Trainer Tool

  • Rock Chestplate: The Pokémon this card is attached to takes 30 less damage from attacks from your opponent’s Pokémon (after applying Weakness and Resistance)

Houndoom ex Pokémon Starter Deck

Houndour

  • Evolves into Houndoom ex

Maschiff

  • Evolves into Mabosstiff

Trainer Supporter

  • Team Star Grunt: Put an Energy attached to your opponent’s Active Pokémon on top of their deck.

Melmetal ex Pokémon Starter Deck

Pineco

  • Evolves into Forretress

Meltan

  • Evolves into Melmetal ex 

Varoom

  • Evolves into Revaroom

Terastal Dragonite ex Pokémon Starter Deck

Dratini

  • Evolves into Dragonair
  • Dragonair evolves into Dragonite ex

Basic Pokémon with no evolutions

  • Drampa

Trainer Supporter

  • Dendra: Put a card from your hand on the bottom of your deck. If you do, draw cards until you have five cards in your hand. If you have no other cards in your hand, you can’t use this card. 

Terastal Greedent ex Pokémon Starter Deck

Lillipup

  • Evolves into Herdier
  • Herdier evolves into Stoutland

Skwovet

  • Evolves into Greedent ex

Special Energy

  • Reversal Energy: As long as this card is attached to a Pokémon, it provides Colorless Energy. If you have more Prize cards remaining than your opponent, and if this card is attached to an Evolution Pokémon that doesn’t have a Rule Box (ex and V), this card provides every type of Energy but provides only three Energy at a time. 

All Pokémon TCG ex Starter Decks have Japanese versions releasing on July 7, followed by English versions in the fall.

About the author

Danny Forster

Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.

More Stories by Danny Forster