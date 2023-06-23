All Pokémon ex Starter Decks: Release dates and card lists

A total of 10 English Pokémon ex Starter Decks are slated to drop this fall, starting with the launch of Scarlet and Violet: Obsidian Flames.

Beginner Pokémon TCG and casual players can dive deeper into the Standard meta through a total of 10 ex Starter Decks, featuring a build for each card type that has a Pokémon ex within the deck. The starter decks are getting released on the heels of the four ex Battle Decks. The English Pokémon TCG Lucario and Ampharos ex Battle Decks are available for purchase while the English Chien-Pao and Tinkaton ex Battle Decks launch on July 14.

Japanese versions of the Pokémon ex Starter Decks release on July 7 and the English versions are slated to become available this fall. Specific release dates for the Starter Decks are unknown at time of writing, but they are likely to start dropping around the release of Scarlet and Violet: Obsidian Flames.

All Pokémon ex Starter Decks

Each of the preconstructed Pokémon ex Starter Decks has a level one difficulty grade, ideal for beginner and casual players while showcasing a Pokémon ex within each build that synergizes with eight Basic Energy types that are in the Standard meta. Two of the Starter Decks—Terastal Dragonite ex and Terastal Greedent ex—are considered random Starter Decks in conjunction with the eight other preconstructed builds.

Decidueye ex Pokémon Starter Deck (Grass)

Victini ex Pokémon Starter Deck (Fire)

Greninja ex Pokémon Starter Deck (Water)

Miraidon ex Pokémon Starter Deck (Lightning)

Clefable ex Pokémon Starter Deck (Psychic)

Koraidon ex Pokémon Starter Deck (Fighting)

Houndoom ex Pokémon Starter Deck (Darkness)

Melmetal ex Pokémon Starter Deck (Metal)

Terastal Dragonite ex Pokémon Starter Deck (Random Dragon)

Terastal Greedent ex Pokémon Starter Deck (Random Colorless)

There are a total of 60 cards in each Pokémon TCG Starter Deck

Pokémon ex Starter Deck card lists and evolution cheat sheet

At the time of writing, only the Pokémon and a handful of Trainer and Energy cards have been revealed. Updates will take place once all the information becomes available.

Decidueye ex Pokémon Starter Deck

Rowlet

Evolves into Dartrix

Datrix evolves into Decidueye ex

Smoliv

Evolves into Dolliv

Dolliv evolves into Arboliva

Trainer Supporter

Saguaro: Choose up to two of your Pokémon and heal 50 damage from each of them.

Victini ex Pokémon Starter Deck

Victini ex

Victini ex is a Basic Pokémon with no evolutions

Litwick

Evolves into Lampent

Lampent evolves into Chandelure

Trainer Tool

Vitality Band: The attacks of the Pokémon this card is attached to do 10 more damage to your opponent’s Active Pokémon (before applying Weakness and Resistance).

Greninja ex Pokémon Starter Deck

Froakie

Evolves into Frogadier

Frogadier evolves into Greninja ex

Cetoddle

Evolves into Cetitan

Basic Pokémon with no evolutions

Lapras

Miraidon ex Pokémon Starter

Pikachu

Pikachu evolves into Raichu

Miraidon ex

Miraidon ex is a Basic Pokémon with no evolutions

Trainer Item

Electric Generator: Look at the top five cards of your deck and attach up to two Basic Energy cards you find there to your Benched Pokémon in any way you like. Shuffle the other cards back into your deck.

Clefable ex Pokémon Starter Deck

Clefairy

Evolves into Clefable ex

Flittle

Evolves into Espathra

Basic Pokémon with no evolutions

Mawile

Koraidon ex Pokémon Starter Deck

Riolu

Evolves into Lucario

Koraidon ex

Koraidon ex is a Basic Pokémon with no evolutions

Trainer Tool

Rock Chestplate: The Pokémon this card is attached to takes 30 less damage from attacks from your opponent’s Pokémon (after applying Weakness and Resistance)

Houndoom ex Pokémon Starter Deck

Houndour

Evolves into Houndoom ex

Maschiff

Evolves into Mabosstiff

Trainer Supporter

Team Star Grunt: Put an Energy attached to your opponent’s Active Pokémon on top of their deck.

Melmetal ex Pokémon Starter Deck

Pineco

Evolves into Forretress

Meltan

Evolves into Melmetal ex

Varoom

Evolves into Revaroom

Terastal Dragonite ex Pokémon Starter Deck

Dratini

Evolves into Dragonair

Dragonair evolves into Dragonite ex

Basic Pokémon with no evolutions

Drampa

Trainer Supporter

Dendra: Put a card from your hand on the bottom of your deck. If you do, draw cards until you have five cards in your hand. If you have no other cards in your hand, you can’t use this card.

Terastal Greedent ex Pokémon Starter Deck

Lillipup

Evolves into Herdier

Herdier evolves into Stoutland

Skwovet

Evolves into Greedent ex

Special Energy

Reversal Energy: As long as this card is attached to a Pokémon, it provides Colorless Energy. If you have more Prize cards remaining than your opponent, and if this card is attached to an Evolution Pokémon that doesn’t have a Rule Box (ex and V), this card provides every type of Energy but provides only three Energy at a time.

All Pokémon TCG ex Starter Decks have Japanese versions releasing on July 7, followed by English versions in the fall.

