Pokémon TCG Lucario ex Battle Deck card list and evolution cheat sheet

Two new Battle Decks designed by The Pokémon Company feature Ampharos and Lucario ex, within the first ex preconstruced Pokémon TCG decks that have replaced V Battle Decks.

Preconstructed decks in Pokémon can range from league meta decks to starter decks meant for new and casual players. The Lucario ex Battle Deck is a level one preconstructed deck, meant for players who are seeking to learn Pokémon TCG or as a build to compete casually with friends and family around the kitchen table.

Released at the same time as the Pokémon Lucario ex Battle Deck during May was the Pokémon Ampharos ex Battle Deck. Both starter decks are designed for beginners and come with tools like a rule book and a basic overview of what the deck does. But they don’t come with a Pokémon evolution and card cheat sheet that speeds up the learning curve.

Lucario ex Battle Deck evolutions and card list

Lucario ex Battle Deck | Image via The Pokémon Company

The Lucario ex Battle Deck features Colorless and Fighting Pokémon. Most attacks require only one to two Basic Energy while dealing significant damage. Basic Pokémon like Cyclizar and Lechonk provide card draw, along with Support Trainer cards like Youngster and Nemona.

Within the Lucario ex Battle Deck, there are three Basic Pokémon that won’t evolve and four that do.

Riolu

Evolves into Lucario ex

Lechonk

Evolves into Oinkologne

Mankey

Evolves into Primeape

Primeape evolves into Annihilape

Meditite

Evolves into Medicham

Other Basic Pokemon

Cyclizar

Squawkabilly

Koraidon

Support Trainers

All Support Trainers have a stipulation that you may play only one Supporter card during your turn.

Nemona : Draw three cards

: Draw three cards Youngster : Shuffle your hand into your deck. Then draw five cards

: Shuffle your hand into your deck. Then draw five cards Jacq: Search your deck for up to two Evolution Pokemon, reveal them, and put them into your hand. Then shuffle your deck

Item Trainers

Unlike Support cards players, you may play any number of Item Trainer cards during your turn.

Energy Retrieval : Put up to two Basic Energy cards from your discard pile into your hand.

: Put up to two Basic Energy cards from your discard pile into your hand. Nest Ball : Search your deck for a Basic Pokémon and put it onto your Bench. Then, shuffle your deck.

: Search your deck for a Basic Pokémon and put it onto your Bench. Then, shuffle your deck. Potion : Heal one of your Pokémon for 30 health.

: Heal one of your Pokémon for 30 health. Switch : Switch your Active Pokémon with one of your Benched Pokémon

: Switch your Active Pokémon with one of your Benched Pokémon Ultra Ball: Ultra Ball has a cost of discarding two cards from your hand to play. Search your deck for a Pokémon, reveal it, and put it into your hand. Then, shuffle your deck.

Pokégear 3.0: Look at the top seven cards of your deck. You may reveal a Supporter card you find in those seven cards and put it into your hand. Shuffle the other cards back into the deck.

