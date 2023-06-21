All Pokémon TCG Live starter decks: Evolutions and deck descriptions

The Pokémon Company International launched a new digital version of its trading card game called Pokémon TCG Live, containing a total of nine preconstructed starter decks for new and casual players.

Replacing Pokémon Trading Card Game Online on June 8 was Pokémon TCG Live. The new digital version of the trading card game features an upgraded interface, along with the removal of the HeartGold and SoulSilver series. All players who login into Pokémon TCG Live are given eight free starter decks. Upon completing the tutorial, players receive the Chien-Pao starter deck from the first slot of the free-to-play Battle Pass.

Here are the nine free starter decks offered on Pokémon TCG Live:

Arcanine ex

Chien-Pao ex

Giratina VSTAR

Koraidon ex

Lunatone & Solrock

Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR

Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR

Regieleki VMAX

Serperior VSTAR

All Pokémon evolutions for TCG Live starter decks

All starter decks. Image via The Pokémon Company

Remembering what Pokémon evolves into what, and which Basic Pokémon within a deck doesn’t evolve, can get overwhelming for new players. To simplify the learning curve, I’ve broken down the evolution of each starter deck within Pokémon TCG Live, along with Basic Pokémon within the deck that don’t evolve.

Arcanine ex Pokémon TCG Live starter deck evolutions

The main attacker within the starter deck is Arcaine ex. Also included in the build is a new Supporter card called Arven.

Charmander

Evolves into Charmeleon

Charmeleon evolves into Charizard

Growlithe

Evolves into Arcanine ex

Bidoof

Evolves into Bibarel

Basic Pokémon with no evolutions

Heatmor

Moltres

Radiant Charizard

Chien-Pao ex Pokémon TCG Live starter deck evolutions

A majority of the starter deck contains strong solo Basic Pokémon that don’t evolve. The ones that do, add value to the overall gameplay strategy.

Frigibax

Evolves into Arctibax

Artibax evolves into Baxcalibur

Wailmer

Evolves into Wailord

Basic Pokémon with no evolutions

Chein-Pao ex

Lumineon V

Manaphy

Radiant Greninja

Giratina VSTAR Pokémon TCG Live starter deck evolutions

The Giratina VSTAR starter deck uses Comfey and the Support card Colress’s Experiment to fill the Lost Zone. Once there are four cards in the Lost Zone, Cramorant can attack without Energy.

Giratina V

Evolves into Giratina VSTAR

Basic Pokémon with no evolutions

Cramorant

Lumineon V

Comfey

Sableye

Snorlax

Koraidon ex Pokémon TCG Live starter deck evolutions

Players can draw extra cards each turn with Revaroom’s Rumbling Engine in the Koraidon ex deck. And each of the Pokémon has solid attacks for the aggressive starter deck.

Riolu

Evolves into Lucario 114/198

Evolves into Lucario 079/172

Varoom

Evolves into Revavroom

Basic Pokémon with no evolutions

Koraidon ex

Great Tusk ex

Diancie

Lunatone & Solrock Pokémon TCG Live starter deck evolutions

The Lunatone and Solrock starter deck in TCG Live takes advantage of Energy in the discard pile to power Solrock’s attacks.

Mewtwo V

Evolves into Mewtwo VSTAR

Basic Pokémon with no evolutions

Radiant Greninja

Lunatone

Solrock

Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Pokémon TCG Live starter deck evolutions

Take extra turns with the Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR deck and use Manezone to find Energy within your deck.

Magnemite

Evolves into Magneton

Magneton evolves into Magnezone

Origin Forme Dialga V

Evolves into Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR

Bidoof

Evolves into Bibarel

Basic Pokémon with no evolutions

Zamazenta V

Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Pokémon TCG Live starter deck evolutions

The main attacker is Origin Forme Palikia within the starter deck. The deck offers players a variety of Basic Pokémon to put on the bench as it strengthens Origin Forme Palkia.

Horsea 020/072 and Horsea 031/163

Evolves into Seadra

Seadra evolves into Kingdra 037/196

Seadra evolves in Kingdra 033/163

Origin Forme Palkia V

Evolves into Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR

Seel

Evolves into Dewgong

Basic Pokémon with no evolutions

Radiant Greninja

Manaphy

Finneon

Regieleki VMAX Pokémon TCG Live starter deck evolutions

Basic Pokémon get power boosts through Regieleki VMAX within the TCG Live starter deck.

Regieleki V

Evolves into Regieleki VMAX

Basic Pokémon with no evolutions

Zeraora

Regieleki

Raikou V

Pachirisu

Serperior VSTAR Pokémon TCG Live starter deck evolutions

The Serperior VSTAR deck within Pokémon TCG Live can move Energy around the board with ease.

Kricketot

Evolves into Kricketune

Serperior V

Evolves into Serperior VSTAR

Swablu

Evolves into Altaria 143/195

Evolves into Altaria 106/203

Basic Pokémon with no evolutions

Pyukumuku

Manaphy

Kricketune V

About the author