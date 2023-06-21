All Pokémon TCG Live starter decks: Evolutions and deck descriptions

The Pokémon Company International launched a new digital version of its trading card game called Pokémon TCG Live, containing a total of nine preconstructed starter decks for new and casual players.
Replacing Pokémon Trading Card Game Online on June 8 was Pokémon TCG Live. The new digital version of the trading card game features an upgraded interface, along with the removal of the HeartGold and SoulSilver series. All players who login into Pokémon TCG Live are given eight free starter decks. Upon completing the tutorial, players receive the Chien-Pao starter deck from the first slot of the free-to-play Battle Pass.
Here are the nine free starter decks offered on Pokémon TCG Live:
- Arcanine ex
- Chien-Pao ex
- Giratina VSTAR
- Koraidon ex
- Lunatone & Solrock
- Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR
- Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR
- Regieleki VMAX
- Serperior VSTAR
All Pokémon evolutions for TCG Live starter decks
Remembering what Pokémon evolves into what, and which Basic Pokémon within a deck doesn’t evolve, can get overwhelming for new players. To simplify the learning curve, I’ve broken down the evolution of each starter deck within Pokémon TCG Live, along with Basic Pokémon within the deck that don’t evolve.
Arcanine ex Pokémon TCG Live starter deck evolutions
The main attacker within the starter deck is Arcaine ex. Also included in the build is a new Supporter card called Arven.
Charmander
- Evolves into Charmeleon
- Charmeleon evolves into Charizard
Growlithe
- Evolves into Arcanine ex
Bidoof
- Evolves into Bibarel
Basic Pokémon with no evolutions
- Heatmor
- Moltres
- Radiant Charizard
Chien-Pao ex Pokémon TCG Live starter deck evolutions
A majority of the starter deck contains strong solo Basic Pokémon that don’t evolve. The ones that do, add value to the overall gameplay strategy.
Frigibax
- Evolves into Arctibax
- Artibax evolves into Baxcalibur
Wailmer
- Evolves into Wailord
Basic Pokémon with no evolutions
- Chein-Pao ex
- Lumineon V
- Manaphy
- Radiant Greninja
Giratina VSTAR Pokémon TCG Live starter deck evolutions
The Giratina VSTAR starter deck uses Comfey and the Support card Colress’s Experiment to fill the Lost Zone. Once there are four cards in the Lost Zone, Cramorant can attack without Energy.
Giratina V
- Evolves into Giratina VSTAR
Basic Pokémon with no evolutions
- Cramorant
- Lumineon V
- Comfey
- Sableye
- Snorlax
Koraidon ex Pokémon TCG Live starter deck evolutions
Players can draw extra cards each turn with Revaroom’s Rumbling Engine in the Koraidon ex deck. And each of the Pokémon has solid attacks for the aggressive starter deck.
Riolu
- Evolves into Lucario 114/198
- Evolves into Lucario 079/172
Varoom
- Evolves into Revavroom
Basic Pokémon with no evolutions
- Koraidon ex
- Great Tusk ex
- Diancie
Lunatone & Solrock Pokémon TCG Live starter deck evolutions
The Lunatone and Solrock starter deck in TCG Live takes advantage of Energy in the discard pile to power Solrock’s attacks.
Mewtwo V
- Evolves into Mewtwo VSTAR
Basic Pokémon with no evolutions
- Radiant Greninja
- Lunatone
- Solrock
Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Pokémon TCG Live starter deck evolutions
Take extra turns with the Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR deck and use Manezone to find Energy within your deck.
Magnemite
- Evolves into Magneton
- Magneton evolves into Magnezone
Origin Forme Dialga V
- Evolves into Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR
Bidoof
- Evolves into Bibarel
Basic Pokémon with no evolutions
- Zamazenta V
Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Pokémon TCG Live starter deck evolutions
The main attacker is Origin Forme Palikia within the starter deck. The deck offers players a variety of Basic Pokémon to put on the bench as it strengthens Origin Forme Palkia.
Horsea 020/072 and Horsea 031/163
- Evolves into Seadra
- Seadra evolves into Kingdra 037/196
- Seadra evolves in Kingdra 033/163
Origin Forme Palkia V
- Evolves into Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR
Seel
- Evolves into Dewgong
Basic Pokémon with no evolutions
- Radiant Greninja
- Manaphy
- Finneon
Regieleki VMAX Pokémon TCG Live starter deck evolutions
Basic Pokémon get power boosts through Regieleki VMAX within the TCG Live starter deck.
Regieleki V
- Evolves into Regieleki VMAX
Basic Pokémon with no evolutions
- Zeraora
- Regieleki
- Raikou V
- Pachirisu
Serperior VSTAR Pokémon TCG Live starter deck evolutions
The Serperior VSTAR deck within Pokémon TCG Live can move Energy around the board with ease.
Kricketot
- Evolves into Kricketune
Serperior V
- Evolves into Serperior VSTAR
Swablu
- Evolves into Altaria 143/195
- Evolves into Altaria 106/203
Basic Pokémon with no evolutions
- Pyukumuku
- Manaphy
- Kricketune V