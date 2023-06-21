All Pokémon TCG Live starter decks: Evolutions and deck descriptions

Start fresh with nine Pokémon starter decks.

Chien-Pao ex from Pokémon TCG Live
Image via The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Company International launched a new digital version of its trading card game called Pokémon TCG Live, containing a total of nine preconstructed starter decks for new and casual players.

Replacing Pokémon Trading Card Game Online on June 8 was Pokémon TCG Live. The new digital version of the trading card game features an upgraded interface, along with the removal of the HeartGold and SoulSilver series. All players who login into Pokémon TCG Live are given eight free starter decks. Upon completing the tutorial, players receive the Chien-Pao starter deck from the first slot of the free-to-play Battle Pass.

Here are the nine free starter decks offered on Pokémon TCG Live:

  • Arcanine ex
  • Chien-Pao ex
  • Giratina VSTAR
  • Koraidon ex
  • Lunatone & Solrock
  • Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR
  • Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR
  • Regieleki VMAX
  • Serperior VSTAR

All Pokémon evolutions for TCG Live starter decks

Image of the nine starter decks on Pokémon TCG Live
All starter decks. Image via The Pokémon Company

Remembering what Pokémon evolves into what, and which Basic Pokémon within a deck doesn’t evolve, can get overwhelming for new players. To simplify the learning curve, I’ve broken down the evolution of each starter deck within Pokémon TCG Live, along with Basic Pokémon within the deck that don’t evolve.

Arcanine ex Pokémon TCG Live starter deck evolutions

The main attacker within the starter deck is Arcaine ex. Also included in the build is a new Supporter card called Arven. 

Charmander

  • Evolves into Charmeleon
  • Charmeleon evolves into Charizard

Growlithe

  • Evolves into Arcanine ex

Bidoof

  • Evolves into Bibarel

Basic Pokémon with no evolutions

  • Heatmor
  • Moltres
  • Radiant Charizard

Chien-Pao ex Pokémon TCG Live starter deck evolutions

A majority of the starter deck contains strong solo Basic Pokémon that don’t evolve. The ones that do, add value to the overall gameplay strategy.

Frigibax

  • Evolves into Arctibax
  • Artibax evolves into Baxcalibur

Wailmer

  • Evolves into Wailord

Basic Pokémon with no evolutions

  • Chein-Pao ex
  • Lumineon V
  • Manaphy
  • Radiant Greninja

Giratina VSTAR Pokémon TCG Live starter deck evolutions

The Giratina VSTAR starter deck uses Comfey and the Support card Colress’s Experiment to fill the Lost Zone. Once there are four cards in the Lost Zone, Cramorant can attack without Energy. 

Giratina V

  • Evolves into Giratina VSTAR

Basic Pokémon with no evolutions

  • Cramorant
  • Lumineon V
  • Comfey
  • Sableye
  • Snorlax

Koraidon ex Pokémon TCG Live starter deck evolutions

Players can draw extra cards each turn with Revaroom’s Rumbling Engine in the Koraidon ex deck. And each of the Pokémon has solid attacks for the aggressive starter deck. 

Riolu

  • Evolves into Lucario 114/198
  • Evolves into Lucario 079/172

Varoom

  • Evolves into Revavroom

Basic Pokémon with no evolutions

  • Koraidon ex
  • Great Tusk ex
  • Diancie

Lunatone & Solrock Pokémon TCG Live starter deck evolutions

The Lunatone and Solrock starter deck in TCG Live takes advantage of Energy in the discard pile to power Solrock’s attacks.

Mewtwo V

  • Evolves into Mewtwo VSTAR

Basic Pokémon with no evolutions

  • Radiant Greninja
  • Lunatone
  • Solrock

Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Pokémon TCG Live starter deck evolutions

Take extra turns with the Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR deck and use Manezone to find Energy within your deck.

Magnemite

  • Evolves into Magneton
  • Magneton evolves into Magnezone

Origin Forme Dialga V

  • Evolves into Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR

Bidoof

  • Evolves into Bibarel

Basic Pokémon with no evolutions

  • Zamazenta V

Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Pokémon TCG Live starter deck evolutions

The main attacker is Origin Forme Palikia within the starter deck. The deck offers players a variety of Basic Pokémon to put on the bench as it strengthens Origin Forme Palkia. 

Horsea 020/072 and Horsea 031/163

  • Evolves into Seadra
  • Seadra evolves into Kingdra 037/196
  • Seadra evolves in Kingdra 033/163

Origin Forme Palkia V

  • Evolves into Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR

Seel

  • Evolves into Dewgong

Basic Pokémon with no evolutions

  • Radiant Greninja
  • Manaphy
  • Finneon

Regieleki VMAX Pokémon TCG Live starter deck evolutions

Basic Pokémon get power boosts through Regieleki VMAX within the TCG Live starter deck. 

Regieleki V

  • Evolves into Regieleki VMAX

Basic Pokémon with no evolutions

  • Zeraora
  • Regieleki
  • Raikou V
  • Pachirisu

Serperior VSTAR Pokémon TCG Live starter deck evolutions

The Serperior VSTAR deck within Pokémon TCG Live can move Energy around the board with ease. 

Kricketot

  • Evolves into Kricketune

Serperior V

  • Evolves into Serperior VSTAR

Swablu

  • Evolves into Altaria 143/195
  • Evolves into Altaria 106/203

Basic Pokémon with no evolutions

  • Pyukumuku
  • Manaphy
  • Kricketune V

About the author

Danny Forster

Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.

More Stories by Danny Forster