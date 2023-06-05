Pokémon Trading Card Game Online is officially gone, outside of one feature

An official shutdown of Pokémon Trading Card Game Online took place on June 5 in preparation for Pokémon TCG Live, a new free-to-play version available on Windows, macOS, IOS, iPadOS, and Android mobile devices.

Scheduled to drop on June 9 in conjunction with the global launch of Pokémon Paldea Evolved is the newest way to play the popular trading card game, Pokémon TCG Live. Leading up to both release dates, The Pokémon Company International shut down the old Online version after 14 years.

A shutdown of Pokémon Trading Card Game Online servers had been scheduled for some time now, while Pokémon TCG Live beta testing has been taking place for a little over a year in some regions. All features from the old version are gone, but players can still migrate all Pokémon Online data and collections to TCG Live, along with cashing in code cards for older products.

Players shouldn’t hesitate in transferring over data and collections, though, as a caveat that transfers can take place “until notified otherwise” was included in the Games Department notes through Serebii.

Related: All Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved money cards

The new Pokémon TCG Live plans to use coins to purchase cosmetic items like Avatars, deck boxes, and card sleeves. It’s a free-to-play trading card game available on PC and mobile devices that will allow players to compete with one another around the globe. Other benefits include custom Avatars, getting new cards through game currency, daily challenges, and accessories to customize a player’s experience.

Players can dive into battling one another on the Pokémon TCG Live version starting on June 8, one day before the official launch of Scarlet and Violet: Paldea Evolved.

About the author