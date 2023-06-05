Pokémon TCG release date for Scarlet and Violet: Paldea Evolved

Featuring over 190 cards within the newest Pokémon TCG set, Scarlet & Violet: Paldea Evolved, players can participate in prerelease events leading up to the set’s global launch.

The Standard meta will evolve with the launch of Paldea Evolved, the second main expansion of Pokémon cards from the Scarlet and Violet Series. Almost 200 cards are included in the set, featuring 14 Pokémon ex (not EX) cards and the final evolutions of Quaquaval, Meowscarada, and Skeledirge.

Launching one day prior to the global release is the new Pokémon TCG Live, replacing the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online version.

All release dates for Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet: Paldea Evolved

The official English Paldea Evolved set will launch on June 9, following the Japanese release that took place on April 14. Prerelease events started on May 27, featuring Paldea Evolved Build and Battle boxes leading up to the official English release date for the trading card game set.

Cards from Paldea Evolved like the SAR (Secret Art Rare) form of Iono are slated to sell between $1,000 and $2,000, while other cards like Dendra’s SAR form are potentially worth between $200 and $300, offering collectors several chase cards from the Paldea Evolved set.

Players will also find Treasures of Ruin Pokémon ex cards in the set, along with 15 special illustration Rare Pokémon and supporter cards, nine Hyper Rare gold-etched cards, 18 Ultra Rare Pokémon ex, and 36 Rare cards.

Following the English launch of Paldea Evolved on June 9, the third Pokémon Scarlet and Violet expansion called Obsidian Flames is slated to drop on Aug. 11.

About the author