All Pokémon Paldea Evolved TCG money cards

Paldea Evolved is set to bring a whole bunch of new Scarlet and Violet cards into Pokémon TCG and as usual, collectors have their eyes set on the cards that will become dollar signs.

With the explosion of popularity in Pokémon TCG, the market has risen drastically in recent years and while it may no longer be at its peak, you can still make a decent buck selling cards on the resale market.

The next TCG set Paldea Evolved will include cards from three different OCG sets, Triple Beat, Snow Hazard, and Clay Burst. Using the resale data from these sets we can speculate upon which Paldea Evolved cards are going to be the most sought after, and as you will see, there is one clear winner.

Here are the most expensive cards in Pokémon TCG Paldea Evolved

In Paldea Evolved you can expect Trainer Cards to dominate the market. Unlike previous sets, all of the chase cards amongst the sets that make up Paldea Evolved are trainers, but there are a few Pokémon that hold their own.

We can confidently say that the most valuable card in Paldea Evolved will be the SAR (Secret Art Rare) form of Iono. While I was researching for this piece I saw listings for this card ranging between $1,000 to $2,000, much more pricy than any of the other cards on this list.

While we can’t say for certain what this will fetch when its English version hits the market, it would seem near impossible for it not to be the most valuable card in Paldea Evolved.

Following SAR Iono, Dendra’s SAR form will also fetch you decent returns. Both Dendra SAR and Iono’s SR are selling resale for between $200 to $300 at the time of writing.

The final Gym leader to make the top five, Grusha SAR from Snow Hazard has been spotted selling between $100 and $200.

Only one card from the OCG sets included in Paldea Evolved that is selling for more than $100 is a Pokémon and that is Meowscarada’s SAR. Other cards among Snow Hazard, Clay Burst, and Triple Beat can be had via resale for substantially cheaper right now.

These prices are only a guideline because it would be impossible to know exactly what the market will look like when Paldea Evolved finally does launch next month. If you’re really trying to get value out of your cards, graded versions of the items mentioned on this list can rise drastically in price with that sweet, sweet, 10 grade.

