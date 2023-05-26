Charizard is getting a Tera-type twist in Pokemon TCG’s next set Obsidian Flames

A new Charizard ex card with a Darkness Tera-type will headline the Pokémon TCG Obsidian Flames expansion set. It will be the 49th time Charizard has received a different form, and like other Type-shifted Tera Pokémon ex Pokémon, it will have a crystalline appearance.

The set, which releases on Friday, Aug. 11, will include more than 190 cards, 15 of which will be Pokémon ex cards and six of which will be Tera Pokémon ex cards. It will also have a lot of rares, including 12 Illustration Rare cards, six Special Illustration Rares and Support cards, 12 Ultra Rare Full-Art Pokémon ex and Supporter cards, three Hyper Rare Gold-Etched cards, and more than 15 Trainer cards.

The Pokémon Company confirmed some of the other Pokémon ex cards in the set will be Dragonite, Eiscue, Greedent, Melmetal, Revavroom, Tyranitar, and Vespiquen. The rest will likely surface online in the coming weeks and months.

The Obsidian Flames expansion set will be the third one to feature Pokémon from the Paldean Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It follows on from the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet expansion set that was released on March 31, and the Paldea Evolved set that is penciled in to release on June 9.

Another Charizard ex card will release beforehand as a part of the Pokémon Card 151 set in Japan on June 16, along with the rest of the first 151 Pokémon to feature in Generation I. That one will be more true to its original form rather than having a Darkness Tera-type.

Reaction to the news has been mostly positive, but it seems like some fans feel Charizard has headlined one too many sets over the years and would have preferred something else. That could change if it ends up being a meta card, though.

