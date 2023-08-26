Walmart allegedly sells Disney Lorcana early, Disney parks has official sales date

A global release of Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter through big retailer stores was allegedly broken by Walmart in two different states, selling products early, while Ravensburger dropped product dates for Disney parks on Aug. 26.

The hype for Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter is real, with many collectors and players showing up in droves to purchase and play the trading card game at GenCon and when it soft-launched at local game stores on Aug. 18. Prices were above MSRP, but that didn’t stop anyone, myself included, from getting our hands on product.

Ravensburg has the official release date for Disney Lorcana on Sept. 1, where big retail stores like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy will have products for sale, except some Walmart stores have allegedly put products on the shelves early.

Hope y’all are aware that big box stores are not honoring pricing nor street date. I hope that y’all communicate when more waves are coming to LGSs very soon. This is sad.



(Not my pictures) pic.twitter.com/GHGTBC5E3s — Kyle ○ Vanilla Soup (@VanillaSoupSG) August 26, 2023

Prices are closer to MSRP at Walmart, with the retail giant selling the three individual Starter Decks, individual booster packs, Gift Sets, and Treasure Troves. As a possible answer to increased Disney Lorcana product demand, Ravensburger announced on Aug. 26 that players and collectors could purchase a limited supply of Starter Decks and Gift Sets at Disney parks starting on Aug. 28.

Disney Springs at Walt Disney World

Disney Pin Traders in Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort

Players can potentially purchase all Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter products at the shop Disney website, starting at 2am CT on Sept. 1. No details about a limited amount of products have been released at the time for writing for sales after Sept. 1.

