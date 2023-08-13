All Disney Lorcana The First Chapter cards worth money: Projected prices before launch

The new trading card game by Ravensburger, Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter has created hype within the TCG community, showcasing a variety of cards worth money as singles on the secondary market.

Demand for Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter cards is high heading into the soft launch of the TCG through local game stores on Aug. 18. An official global release with big retailers carrying the product is scheduled for Sept. 1. The soft launch includes three Disney Lorcana Starter Decks for players to learn how to play, along with the possibility to purchase booster packs and boxes.

Prior to The First Chapter launch, Ravensburger had released several promo cards at D23 and GenCon. Promo card prices have yet to get established on the secondary market, with sellers listing them on TCGPlayer between $1,200 for a Cruella De Vil, Miserable as Usual to $3,000 for an Elsa, Snow Queen.

Top Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter card prices

Mickey Mouse, Artful Rogue Enchanted | Image via Disney/Ravensburger Tinker Bell, Giant Fairy Enchanted | Image via Disney/Ravensburger Genie, On the Job Enchanted | Image via Disney/Ravenburger Elsa, Spirit of Winter Enchanted | Image via Disney/Ravensburger Belle, Strange but Special Enchanted | Image via Disney/Ravensburger Aladdin, Heroic Outlaw Enchanted | Image via Disney/Ravensburger Simba, Returned King Enchanted | Image via Disney/Ravensburger Stitch, Carefree Surfer Enchanted | Image via Disney/Ravensburger Hades, King of Olympus Enchanted | Image via Disney/Ravensburger Maui, Hero to All Enchanted | Image via Disney/Ravensburger Aurora, Dreaming Guardian Enchanted | Image via Disney/Ravensburger

Promo cards are worth more money than normal versions due to lack of availability, driving prices up. The popularity of a card will also drive secondary market prices, along with high-rarity Disney Lorcana cards based on pull rates from booster packs and boxes. There are six rarities within The First Chapter, with Legendary and Enchanted rarities having the lowest pull rates from a booster pack or box.

All prices are subject to change leading up to the soft launch of Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter on Aug. 18 and up to the global release on Sept. 1. Many listings are based on rarity at the time of writing, not popularity. Very few Enchanted cards have been pulled, and not all have been listed on the secondary market yet. Card prices are based on presales through sites like TCGPlayer.

Mickey Mouse, Artful Rogue

Mickey Mouse, Artful Rogue is more of a collectible in The First Chapter rather than a playable. But the card will improve over time and is worth holding onto if pulled.

Enchanted: Around $475

Foil: Around $25

Normal: Around $14

Elsa, Spirit of Winter

A solid finisher and projected to get played plenty in the Lorcana meta, Elsa, Spirit of Winter is a Legendary card that players and collectors want to see while cracking open booster packs.

Enchanted: TBD

Foil: Around $70

Normal: Around $50

Dr. Facilier

Dr. Facilier is only a Rare but has big potential for the upcoming Disney Lorcana meta. Demand will likely be high for Dr. Facilier.

Foil: Around $20

Normal: Around $14

Lilo, Making a Wish

Likely one of the best one-drops in The First Chapter, Lilo is a Rare that players will want to hang onto.

Foil: Around $20

Normal: Around $12

Kuzco, Temperamental Emperor

Kuzco, Temperamental Emperor is a solid Rare that players are going to want. Already slated as a strong meta card, Kuzco will likely increase in price after launch.

Foil: Around $18

Normal: Around $11

Stitch, Carefree Surfer

As a Legendary, Stitch, Carefree Surfer is priced toward the top end heading into the soft launch. It’s a solid card and won’t likely take a huge price hit after release.

Enchanted: TBD

Foil: Around $50

Normal: Around $40

Rapunzel, Gifted with Healing

Following events at GenCon, Rapunzel, Gifted with Healing was one of the most praised cards and is projected to have a significant impact on The First Chapter meta.

Foil: Around $75

Normal: Around $35

Tinker Bell, Giant Fairy

Potentially one of the most sought-after cards leading up to launch is Tinker Bell, Giant Fairy. It’s possible the preorder estimates are low, and the Super Rare may increase in price closer to launch.

Enchanted: TBD

Foil: Around $35

Normal: Around $15

A Whole New World

Card draw matters in all TCG games, especially Tempo-based decks within Disney Lorcana. A Whole New World will get used often in the meta and will likely be a card players seek out.

Foil: Around $50

Normal: Around $35

Ursula

Ursula is a solid Legendary who potentially could impact The First Chapter meta.

Foil: Around $55

Normal: Around $35

Aladdin, Heroic Outlaw

Standing out as a Super Rare is Alladin, Heroic Outlaw. The card is projected to impact The First Chapter meta and may increase in value after launch.

Enchanted: TBD

Foil: Around $25

Normal: Around $18

About the author