All Legendary Disney Lorcana The First Chapter cards explained

Ravensburger has designed a total of 12 Legendary Disney Lorcana cards for The First Chapter set, with a few that will likely have a significant impact on the meta.

Slated to release through a soft launch at local game stores on Aug. 18 and a global release on Sept. 1, Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter contains over 200 cards. There are six rarities cards can have, with the Legendary rarity featuring mostly top-end finisher characters. Other rarities are powerful too, with some even beating out Legendary ones. The Disney Lorcana TCG also has an Enchanted rarity that consists of full art cards with alternative art that are chase cards for collectors.

All Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter Legendary rarity cards

The Legendary Disney Lorcana cards are the hardest playable cards to pull from a booster pack, much like Mythic Rare cards in Magic: The Gathering. Not all of the Legendary Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter cards will break the game, but each is strong in its own right.

Elsa, Spirit of Winter

Elsa, Spirit of Winter Legendary | Image via Disney/Ravensburger

Shift is one of the more powerful mechanics within the Disney Lorcana TCG and Elsa, Spirit of Winter is ready to take advantage of it. Having multiple other Elsas in The First Chapter to Shift onto, Elsa, Spirit of Winter is one of the best cards in the set.

Casting cost: Non-ink eight

Type: Hero/Floodborn/Queen/Sorcerer

Stats: 4/6

Lore: Three

Shift: Six

Deep Freeze: When you play this character, exert up to two chosen characters. They can’t ready at the start of their next turn.

Stitch, Carefree Surfer

Stitch, Carefree Surfer Legendary | Image via Disney/Ravensburger

Drawing cards is important in any TCG, especially during the late-game stages—which is where Stitch, Carefree Surfer comes into play. The card draw is somewhat situational, but at least players can Ink Stitch, Carefree Surfer so it doesn’t become a dead card in hand. Stich’s toughness is also a bonus in conjunction with his four power. The only downside is that without ramp, it is hard to get up to seven Ink without losing too much advantage.

Casting cost: Inkable seven

Type: Hero/Dreamborn/Alien

Stats: 4/8

Lore: Two

Ohana: When you play this character, if you have two or more other characters in play, you may draw two cards.

Rapunzel, Gifted with Healing

Rapunzel, Gifted with Healing Legendary | Image via Disney/Ravensburger

Rapunzel, Gifted with Healing is a sleeper within The First Chapter, healing a character upon getting played. As an added bonus, she draws a card for each damage that was removed and has a toughness of five, meaning she can typically Quest at least twice. Rapunzel, Gifted with Healing also synergizes with cards like Dr. Facilier, returning her to hand so her controller can heal again.

Casting Cost: Inkable four

Type: Hero/Storyborn/Princess

Stats: 1/5

Lore: Two

Gleam and Glow: When you play this character, remove up to three damage from one of your characters. Draw a card for each one damage removed this way.

Maleficent, Monstrous Dragon

Maleficent, Monstrous Dragon Legendary | Image via Disney/Ravensburger

Maleficent, Monstrous Dragon is a top-end finisher, able to remove a key character upon getting played while having stats that can eliminate most other threats. Costing nine to play is rough without some form of ramp, though. But at least the dragon can get Inked if needed.

Casting cost: Inkable nine

Type: Storyborn/Villain/Dragon

Stats: 7/5

Lore: Two

Dragon Fire: When you play this character, you may banish chosen character.

Belle, Stange but Special

Belle, Stange but Special Legendary | Image via Disney/Ravensburger

Getting to 10 cards in your Inkwell is not an easy achievement, but putting an additional card into the Inkwell on your turn is what makes Belle, Strange but Special a special type of card. For players seeking to ramp into bigger characters, Belle, Stange but Special is a build-around Legendary in Disney Lorcana.

Casting cost: Inkable four

Type: Hero/Storyborn/Princess

Stats: 2/4

Lore: One

Read a Book: During your turn, you may put an additional card from your hand into your Inkwell facedown.

My Favorite Part: While you have 10 or more cards in your Inkwell, this character gets plus-four Lore.

John Silver, Alien Pirate

John Silver, Alien Pirate Legendary | Image via Disney/Ravensburger

The jury is still out on the power of Reckless, but if any card can turn up the heat on the Disney Lorcana keyword, it is John Silver, Alien Pirate. The villain’s stats are solid compared to his casting cost and John Silver is an Inkable character.

Casting cost: Inkable six

Alien/Storyborn/Villain/Pirate/Captain

Stats: 5/5

Lore: Two

Pick Your Fights: When you play this character and whenever he quests, chosen opposing character gains Reckless during their next turn. (They can’t quest and must challenge if able.)

Te Kā, Heartless

Te Kā, Heartless Legendary | Image via Disney/Ravensburger

Te Kā, Heartless is potentially another sleeper within The First Chapter. The dream born deity can gain its controller Lore through Questing or by banishing another character.

Casting cost: Inkable six

Type: Dreamborn/Villian/Deity

Stats: 5/5

Seek the Heart: During your turn, whenever this character banishes another character in a challenge, you gain two Lore.

Mickey Mouse, Brave Little Tailor

Mickey Mouse, Brave Little Tailor Legendary | Image via Disney/Ravensburger

The Evasive keyword is one of the more powerful mechanics in Disney Lorcana and Mickey Mouse, Brave Little Tailor is ready to win games with it. Able to quest for a total of four Lore and not get challenged by a majority of the cards within The First Chapter makes Mickey Mouse, Brave Little Tailor a solid top-end finisher.

Inkable eight

Type: Hero/Dreamborn

Stats: 5/5

Lore: Four

Keyword: Evasive

Gantu. Galactic Federation Captain

Gantu. Galactic Federation Captain Legendary | Image via Disney/Ravensburger

Of all the high-cost Inkable Legendary characters in The First Chapter, Gantu, Galactic Federation Captain might be the weakest. The alien’s ability doesn’t do much during the late-game stages and Gantu’s casting cost is high when compared to his 6/6 baseline stats.

Casting cost: Inkable eight

Type: Alien/Storyborn/Captain

Stats: 6/6

Lore: Two

Under Arrest: Characters with cost two or less can’t challenge your characters.

Beast, Wolfsbane

Beast, Wolfsbane | Image via Disney/Ravensburger

Beast, Wolfsbane is a situational Legendary that can win a match by removing key characters an opponent has on the board or sit as a dead card in your hand. Being unable to Ink Beast, Wolfsbane hurts the card, as does his stats at the cost of five Ink to play.

Casting cost: Non-Inkable five

Type: Hero/Dreamborn/Prince

Stats: 4/4

Lore: Two

Keyword: Rush

Roar: When you play this character, exert all opposing damaged characters.

Hades, Infernal Schemer

Hades, Infernal Schemer Legendary | Image via Disney/Ravensburger

Hades, Infernal Schemer is able to interrupt late-game board states. The villain’s ability is strong as the number of Ink cards during the late game won’t have the same impact as it would during the early game stages. But the Legendary is un-Inkable and costs seven to play while only questing for two Lore.

Casting cost: Non-Inkable seven

Type: Dreamborn/Villain/Deity

Stats: 3/6

Lore: Two

Is there a Downsize to This: When you play this character, you may put chosen opposing character into their player’s Inkwell facedown.

Ursula

Ursula Legendary | Image via Disney/Ravensburger

Ursula is a potential build-around Legendary within Disney Lorcana. A drain-and-gain Lore strategy exists within The First Chapter but isn’t likely strong enough to impact the meta right away. As additional sets get released, like The Second Chapter, players should keep an eye on Ursula as a potential top-end finisher.

Casting cost: Non-Inkable seven

Type: Sorcerer/Storyborn/Villain

Stats: 2/8

Lore: Three

It’s Too Easy: When you play this character, each opponent loses one Lore. You may draw a card for each one Lore lost this way.

