How to get Emeralds in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is brimming with various resources, from vegetables to clay and even gems. Emeralds are one such gem players can get to sell, or they may be necessary for specific quests.

However, finding Emeralds can be difficult if you don’t know where to look.

Where to find Emeralds in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Selling Emeralds is a great way to make money. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Emeralds in The Forest of Valor and the Glade of Trust in Dreamlight Valley. In the Forest of Valor, there are seven mining nodes on the other side of the bridge that require an upgraded shovel to access. In the Glade of Trust, there are only two mining nodes locked behind the mushrooms that require an upgraded watering can.

Can I get Emeralds in the Eternity Isle? Emeralds can only be found in the Forest of Valor and the Glade of Trust in Dreamlight Valley, meaning they cannot be mined in the A Rift in Time expansion.

It’s important to note these mining nodes can also spawn other gems, which means you aren’t guaranteed to get an Emerald in the Forest of Valor or the Glade of Trust (unless you can see the Emeralds sticking out of the node).

So, if you want to farm for Emeralds, the best way to do this is to mine all the nodes in the Forest of Valor and the Glade of Trust to trigger Emeralds to spawn when the mining nodes reappear.

In addition, you should always bring a Villager with you who has the mining bonus whenever you are mining for gems. This is because you will only get one gem when you mine by yourself, but you will get two gems if you have a Villager with you. This is a great way to get extra gems for quests, to give to Villagers, or to sell for coins so you can purchase all the items from Scrooge’s store, which is what I like to do.

Emeralds are a beautiful gem you can use to craft light decorations, use in quests, and help increase your friendship with Villagers, and this is everything you need to know about how to get them in Dreamlight Valley.