How to complete Secrets and Schemes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans were treated to a release of new content with the Pride of the Valley patch. The update introduced many quests, like The Great Gathering, that players will get to complete sooner or later.

The Pride of the Valley update also introduced a couple of hidden quests to the game, and one of them requires players to complete Secrets and Schemes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. During this quest, players will be tasked with helping Merlin.

How do you complete the Secrets and Schemes quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Find Merlin’s notes in Glade of Trust and take them to Merlin to start the Secrets and Schemes quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley. After starting the quest, players must wait a day before they can spy on Ursula and Gothel. When a day passes, return to the Glade of Trust. Approach Gothel and Ursula to listen to them. Confront Ursula after the conversation is over. Return to Merlin after the confrontation to complete the quest.

Upon completing the quest, fans will be rewarded with some Dreamlight. This is one of the easier hidden quests in the Valley since you don’t even have to be sneaky while listening to Ursula and Gothel. Even if you stand beside them, the two characters will continue discussing their evil plans as if you weren’t even there.

The only reason why so many players get confused while completing the Secrets and Schemes quest is the time factor within the challenge. Without a clear explanation of the time gap, fans expect Ursula and Gothel to appear immediately after speaking to Merlin, but they appear a day after instead.