Mike and Sulley’s arrival in the village brings a collection of monster features you can use ranging from contact lenses to fun new ear styles in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Most of these features are easy to apply, but changing your ears can be tricky.

There are lots of different ways you can customize your character’s appearance, which can make tracking down the one you’re after tough. If you want to give yourself the ultimate monster makeover so you can fit right in with Mike and Sulley, then you need to know how to change your ears in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How do you change your ears in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

To change your ears in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you have to select and equip them as a clothing item located in the Earrings category. This means you can’t actually change your character’s ears as the patch notes for The Laugh Floor update implied and instead that all ears are an accessory rather than a modifiable body feature.

The rest of the monster features you can use, including contact lenses and skin tones, are true body modifiers found in the Eyes and Body sections of the Customize part of the wardrobe. These directly affect your character’s actual appearance and can be paired with any other clothing assets, while ear styles are just accessories.

Any ears you collect can be found in the Earrings section of the wardrobe menu. You can wear ears with hats, glasses, and other accessories, but since they’re technically labeled as earrings, they can’t be paired with them.

Two free sets of ears are hidden in the Monsters, Inc. Realm and can be collected when you work on opening the Laugh Floor door to find Mike and Sulley. This includes the Bat Wing Ears and the Blue Pointed Monster Ears.

Beyond these, you might find more ears purchasable at Scrooge McDuck’s shop, as rewards from different Star Paths, available at the Premium Shop, or unlocked through quests associated with Mike and Sulley. There’s also a chance future leaked characters could bring more ears to collect as friendship rewards, especially if other Monsters, Inc. recruits make their way to the valley.