Disney Dreamlight Valley players share tons of creative ideas for improving DreamSnaps

The creative community-based feature DreamSnaps was added to Disney Dreamlight Valley on July 19, 2023, to give players regular weekly challenges to complete.

These challenges have been received very positively by the community, especially because they finally give players a reliable way of earning the game’s premium currency Moonstones. But fans have also already brainstormed some impressive suggestions for improvement.

One Disney Dreamlight Valley player started the conversation by suggesting a DreamSnaps album or scrapbook be implemented that logs all players’ weekly submissions so they can look back at them at any point. This player likes the idea of keeping “a little memento in the game” of all their past submissions and also being able to compare what their submission looked like to the score they received so they can learn and improve.

Currently, your DreamSnaps submissions don’t save unless you manually save a copy to your device separately from entering the challenge. Most players are so focused on entering the competition that they forget to do this, especially on platforms like Nintendo Switch where the photo-saving system for Disney Dreamlight Valley is quite complex.

One player agreed with the original suggestion and said they regularly forget to save their submissions, which is “super irritating” for them because they prefer to keep a copy of every submission so they can then review it after getting their score the following week.

With the idea for a photo album feature, another player pointed out that it would be immensely helpful for allowing players to better understand how the voting system works since they sometimes feel they did really well only to find out they did terribly and vice versa.

One fan agreed that an album would be a great feature and shared their own idea for improvement, which is a feature that allows all players to view the top DreamSnaps submissions each week. This fan said it shouldn’t show exactly the order submissions are placed in to avoid people getting too competitive but that it would be nice to “see what is doing well.”

Along with the idea for a photo album feature, a Reddit user suggested Gameloft also add the ability to display DreamSnap submissions and general photos players take in their valley on memory frames and televisions. Currently, there are some assets like a special Memory Frame and the Memory Display Partition that can display memories from the collection page, but players would love if they could also display their own photos, including those they submit for DreamSnaps.

Over in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Discord, more players have been sharing their ideas for improvement too as ways to expand the DreamSnaps feature is a popular topic among the community, especially since Gameloft has previously asked players to provide feedback as it develops the feature.

Discord players have brought up wishing they could save several entries before then choosing their favorite to submit, wanting more poses and even poses with items like umbrellas or tools to add further creative options for snapping photos, more exclusive rewards for entering instead of duplicate assets most players already have obtained, more photo filters, an easier way to pose with multiple Disney characters for photos, and the ability to use custom Touch of Magic assets in challenges.

For now, these suggestions are just player ideas, but these could easily be implemented in the future as the DreamSnaps feature is developed, so we may end up seeing features like these arrive in Disney Dreamlight Valley after all.

