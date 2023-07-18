All Disney Dreamlight Valley DreamSnaps patch notes

Although many Disney Dreamlight Valley players are likely still busy exploring all of the content the massive “The Remembering” update brought to the valley, Gameloft is already back with another update for players to enjoy.

The “DreamSnaps Update” will feature the arrival of a massive new gameplay mechanic, a Disney princess, and much more players can learn about through the update’s patch notes.

Full DreamSnaps Disney Dreamlight Valley patch notes

Based on my experience with all of the updates that have been released since Disney Dreamlight Valley first launched in its early access state back on Sept. 6, 2022, it seems like players can generally expect every other update to be a massive one while the one in between will be much smaller in comparison. Since the “DreamSnaps Update” is following the colossal “The Remembering” update, it is a much smaller expansion but does still promise some exciting content for players to explore.

The sixth content update will mostly focus on the debut of DreamSnaps, which is Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first multiplayer feature. Each week, players will be presented with a different challenge to tackle and will be able to earn Moonstones just for competing but may also earn more Moonstones plus other rewards by voting on the player’s submissions and based on how they score in the challenge.

Players can earn a special trophy by participating in DreamSnaps challenges. Image via Gameloft

This new gameplay feature will give players a task to tackle each week, which will help ensure players always have something to do even if they’ve already completed all other available content. Players won’t know exactly how this feature works until the update launches, but it seems to be very creativity- and community-centric based on what Gameloft has shared about it so far.

The DreamSnaps expansion is the core feature in the summer update, but players will also get to recruit a sweet Disney princess as Vanellope von Schweetz from Wreck-It Ralph races into the valley. With her arrival, players will get new friendship quests associated with her and various new items like her candy house and candy car.

Outside of the addition of DreamSnaps and Vanellope, this update mostly has small gameplay edits and bug fixes. Gameloft shared all of the patch notes in a blog highlighting everything that will be added and changed in the July 19 update.

Players who want to know exactly what this update will include can review the patch notes below, courtesy of Gameloft.

New content and improvements

“Flex your creativity and compete in weekly, community-wide photo challenges with DreamSnaps. Each week, earn a variety of prizes for participating, including Moonstones, furniture, and clothing items. Please note: Touch of Magic Clothing and Furniture are not compatible with DreamSnaps and cannot be included in submissions in order to keep the feature a fun environment for all players.

Vanellope loads into the Valley, bringing with her some sweet new Friendship Quests and items to earn.

Keep up with Vanellope with more efficient hovering. The energy drain when hovering has been reduced by 80 percent, giving players more bang for their energy buck.

The video capture feature built into the Nintendo Switch hardware has been disabled, helping reduce the frequency of crash rates. The dev team is continuing to closely monitor this topic as they consider further changes to improve performance. Please note: Video capture via capture card and screenshot capture on Switch are unaffected and will continue to function as expected.

General stability has been improved on Nintendo Switch. The dev team will continue to explore further means of optimization for future updates.

The inventory of Scrooge McDuck’s Store has received a slight rebalance to reduce the chance of duplicates appearing. This is a small, preliminary tweak as the dev team investigates this topic further and looks into more changes that could be made for future updates.”

Top bug fixes

“Fixed an issue that caused the game to hang at the initial loading screen for some Xbox players.

Fixed an issue that caused certain bordered paths to display with flipped borders when placed.

Fixed an issue in which certain item visuals and names did not match in Scrooge McDuck’s Store.

Fixed an issue in which players were unable to hang out with Fairy Godmother.

Fixed an issue in ‘The Remembered’ quest in which players were unable to find The Forgotten after experiencing a game crash.

Fixed an issue in the ‘Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Oops’ quest that prevented players from giving the gathered materials to Fairy Godmother.

Fixed an issue in the ‘Hakuna Matata’ quest that caused the Relaxing Oasis to disappear.

Fixed an issue in the ‘Sprouting a Story’ quest that prevented progression in this quest if the Story Book was given to WALL-E in the Dazzle Beach or Glade of Trust biomes.

Fixed an issue in the ‘An Important Night at the Restaurant’ quest that prevented the player from interacting with the Service Hatch.

Fixed an issue in which Switch players would occasionally encounter a soft lock when attempting to exit edit mode after editing their Valley for an extended period of time.

Fixed an issue in which Rapunzel’s Summer Sundrop Gown and the Swan-Feather Pearl Necklace would appear in the Touch of Magic tool. Please note: Any custom designs made using these two items will be removed.

Fixed an issue on PlayStation 4 in which the design print of certain t-shirts would transfer to newly-equipped t-shirts.

Fixed an issue in which players were unable to track quests from the menu.

Fixed an issue that prevented the player from changing their avatar’s pose in photo mode when welcoming a new character to the valley.

Fixed an issue in which the wrong input is displayed on-screen during the fishing minigame.

Fixed a rare game freeze that would occur on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 when signing out of the PlayStation Network.

Various localization fixes.

Various visual and sound fixes.

Various additional bug fixes, optimizations, and performance stability improvements.”

Although the “DreamSnaps Update” is a smaller one, players do have the roadmap for more updates to follow with the next massive update being the September one featuring the Beauty and the Beast Realm, Belle’s arrival, and a Spooky new Star Path.

