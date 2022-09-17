How to get the Kingslayer title in Destiny 2’s King’s Fall raid

Destiny 2‘s King’s Fall raid brings a ton of goodies for players who venture into it, from its unique weapons with incredible combinations (who would have thought Dragonfly and Firefly would work so well together?) to cosmetics like the raid’s ship, sparrow, and emblem.
The crown jewel of King’s Fall mastery is the Kingslayer title, which is available by completing a series of objectives throughout the raid. Players who are used to the format of raid seals won’t really have much of a surprise with how to get it since it follows the established formula, for the most part.
Related: All King’s Fall raid challenges and encounter triumphs in Destiny 2
Getting the Kingslayer title doesn’t require you to complete the raid flawlessly, but that doesn’t mean it will be a walk in the park. Like the Vault of Glass and the Vow of the Disciple titles (Fatebreaker and Disciple-Slayer, respectively), players will have to finish all raid challenges and triumphs and dive into the Master version of the raid if they want to take home the biggest prizes. Like other raids, King’s Fall also requires players to complete challenges (which rotate every week) and triumphs (which are always available), as well as subclass-specific runs and a run with the same class across the entire fireteam.
Since getting the Kingslayer title also requires players to try the Master version of the raid (set at 30 Power above the Powerful cap), players should keep in mind that it’s possible to raise their Power Level closer to the recommended level (and, with enough dedication, even overlevel for the encounters). Here’s how you can obtain the Kingslayer title in Destiny 2.
How to obtain the Kingslayer title from King’s Fall in Destiny 2
- Trophies from the King’s Fall raid: Requires players to obtain all armor and weapons from the raid (except for Touch of Malice), the Ossified Skycarver ship, and the Ossein Earthcarver sparrow.
- King’s Fall: Complete any version of the King’s Fall raid.
- King’s Ransom: Loot all hidden chests in the King’s Fall raid.
- Court of Jesters: Complete all encounters in King’s Fall with a full fireteam of clanmates.
- Spark of Defiance: Complete all encounters in the King’s Fall raid with a full fireteam of Arc subclasses.
- Sunburst: Complete all encounters in the King’s Fall raid with a full fireteam of Solar subclasses.
- The Abyssal Society: Complete all encounters in the King’s Fall raid with a full fireteam of Void subclasses.
- Hive Mind: Complete all encounters in King’s Fall with a full fireteam of the same class.
- The Grass Is Always Greener (Totems): Complete the Totems challenge.
- Devious Thievery (Warpriest): Complete the Warpriest challenge.
- Gaze Amaze (Golgoroth): Complete the Golgoroth challenge.
- Under Construction (Daughters): Complete the Daughters challenge.
- Hands Off (Oryx): Complete the Oryx challenge.
- Controlled Dunks (Portals): Complete the Hall of Souls encounter while never letting the same players deposit relics until everyone else has.
- Overzealous (Totems): Complete the Basilica encounter while never allowing more than one player to stand near a Totem.
- Brand Buster (Warpriest): Complete the Warpriest encounter while never letting the same player obtain the Brand until everyone else has.
- Taking Turns (Golgoroth): Complete the Golgoroth encounter while never letting the same player taunt Golgoroth until everyone else has.
- The Floor is Lava (Daughters): Complete the Daughters encounter while never letting a Torn Between Dimensions player touch the ground.
- Overwhelming Power (Oryx): Complete the Oryx encounter by detonating enough bombs to trigger the last stand in the same round.
- One True King: Complete the Master tier of King’s Fall. (Awards the Ossified Skycarver ship)
- King of Kings: Complete all encounter challenges in the Master tier of King’s Fall. (Awards the Ossein Earthcarver sparrow)