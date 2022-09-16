How to complete the Under Construction (Daughters) challenge in Destiny 2’s King’s Fall raid

Before taking down Oryx himself, the guardians must face his daughters, Ir Halak and Ir Anûk. The two are Deathsingers, and they don’t have that name in vain. Ir Halak and Ir Anûk can obliterate the mind, body, and soul of anyone who listens to their Deathsong, and in the Daughters encounter, your goal is to end them before they can finish singing.

The Daughters encounter requires players to stand on specific plates to materialize the Brand Stealer buff, then steal the Brand from one of the two sisters. This removes the shield that protects one of the Daughters of Oryx, allowing the fireteam to damage her. The Under Construction challenge, however, requires players to take another step if they want some extra loot. Here’s how you can complete it.

How to complete Under Construction (Daughters challenge) in challenge in Destiny 2‘s King’s Fall raid

For this challenge, players can’t stand on the same plate twice during the same construction phase (though Torn players don’t seem to count for this challenge). This means players will have to keep track of what platforms they already stood on if they’re helping build the pathway to the Brand Stealer buff. For instance, if someone stood on the front left or back right, they can’t step on that same platform again until after the damage phase ends, which counts as a reset in the challenge.

It helps to have players designated to separate areas. For instance, three guardians could take the plates on the front and another three can take care of the back (which works regardless of where you stand on the debate about whether Oryx spawns in the front or in the back of the room). If needed, players from the other side should help and step in.

Image via Bungie

Activating the damage phase will require players to step on six different platforms (building the pathways three times). This means there will necessarily be some repetition, and players should keep an eye out for where they have or haven’t stood. This also means players should be familiar with the callouts and the mechanics used, and all players should know how to help build the platforms.

Though the Daughters encounter is relatively pressed for time, players should have enough time left on the clock to perform the steps needed to steal the Brand from the Daughters and melt them with their weapons. You can get an easy two-phase on this encounter (one phase per Daughter) in the regular version of the King’s Fall raid, but you may have a bit more problem with it in the Master version of the raid.

After you’ve completed the challenge, another chest will spawn, granting you more encounter loot (or, in the case of the Master version, gifting you with an Adept weapon). It’ll also be the last challenge before Oryx.