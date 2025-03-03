‘It needs a lot of love’: One Destiny 2 dungeon Exotic desperately needs a rework

With multiple reworks to Exotic weapons and armor hitting Destiny 2 in Episode Heresy, players brought attention to a couple of other weapons in need of changes. One of them is an extremely niche Exotic bow—Hierarchy of Needs.

Hierarchy of Needs is an Exotic bow from the Spire of the Watcher dungeon, and as players pointed out in a Reddit thread on March 2, it’s one of the most underused Exotics in Destiny 2. According to the Destiny Tracker, it currently has a 0.00915 percent usage in PvE. To put it into perspective, the Tyranny of Heaven Legendary bow from the Last Wish raid has a 0.0146 percent usage, and the Heartshadow Exotic sword from the Duality dungeon has a 0.0514 percent usage rate.

It has the looks. Image via Bungie

It’s rare for a dungeon/raid Exotic to be so underused, and this mainly comes from a very niche playstyle. The Exotic trait allows you to spawn a Guidance Ring that creates seeking projectiles when you shoot an arrow through it. The damage of the projectiles increases the farther they travel.

The issue with this playstyle is there’s almost no activity in Destiny 2 where you can stand in one place for a prolonged time, consistently taking advantage of the Guidance Ring. Grandmaster Nightfalls can be an exception, but even there, Ticuu’s Divination Exotic bow outperforms Hierarchy of Needs thanks to its easier setup.

“I love Heirachy of Needs. It’s very unique and can be strong. But… it needs a lot of love. Its exotic perk, where the arrows deal more damage the further they travel, doesn’t seem to have worked in a very long time (ie I haven’t seen yellow numbers from it since light fall), and it needs solar subclass verbs,” a player noted.

There are a couple of ways Bungie could buff the Heirachy of Needs. A simple damage increase would allow you to make the most out of Guidance Rings even if you use them for a short time, and Solar verbs would create more subclass energy. However, there’s always room for a more personalized approach. Some players brought up the old interaction between this bow and the Warmind Cells that allowed you to spawn a larger Guidance Ring.

Hierarchy of Needs could potentially have Warmind Cells as a core part of its kit, thus allowing you to deal both high AoE and single-target damage. Bungie could also go as far as reintroducing Warmind Cells to Warmind-themed weapons, but that’s likely me getting ahead of myself.

