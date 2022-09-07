How to complete the Devious Thievery Warpriest challenge in King’s Fall Raid

Destiny 2 has given fans incredibly thrilling raids to enjoy, with the recent inclusion of King’s Fall following suit. The Season of Plunder raid has a difficult challenge, where after players take on the Warpriest boss, a task named Devious Thievery surfaces.

This challenge is near impossible, and with raids being the endgame to Destiny 2, that’s the way we like it. Completing a difficult raid challenge is quite the confidence booster, but it also rewards players with rare loot to add to their collection. King’s Fall provides bountiful new loot for players to try on for size and gives fans the challenge they’ve been itching for.

Gather all your best gear and friends, Guardians, here’s a guide on how to tackle the Devious Thievery Challenge in King’s Fall in Destiny 2.

Starting the Devious thievery Warpriest Challenge in Destiny 2

The Devious Thievery challenge starts after the Warpriest encounter. Get your team in formation and take on each side of the room. A Guardian is a good choice for this raid and will be needed in the middle, as there’s not a Wizard to be seen in this area. Kill all the enemies on both sides, including each Revenant Knight.

Once this is done, get your Guardian and chuck them on the glowing plate in the middle of the room. From there, check out the right and left platforms and search for a green glow, then step on them in the order it flashes. If they don’t pop up, get off the middle and try again.

After this is completed, here comes the Warpriest Devious Thievery challenge.

Image via Bungie

How to Complete the Devious Thievery Warpriest Challenge in Destiny 2

The player to step on the final glowing plate first will get the Brand of the Initiate buff. Guardians must be inside the red aura that the buff creates to make a dent in the Warpriest. The Brand of the Initiate comes in three stacks, with a fifteen-second timer. Make sure you’re keeping track because the Guardian holding it, will die and the aura will disappear.

In order to not die or lose the Brand of the Initiate, one Guardian needs to leave the red aura, kill a Blight Guard Knight, and collect the Brand Claimer.

With that equipped, that Guardian can now take the Brand of the Initiate from them which resets the timer and removes one stack.

Image via Bungie

As soon as each damage phase is done, players will have to do this twice more, until it’s dead. Once the Warpriest’s damage phase is completed, the whiteout section will commence, so make sure you hide somewhere on the sides to avoid damage.

In order to complete the Devious Thievery Challenge, steal the Brand of the Initiate after a couple seconds of taking the Brand Claimer.

The Brand Claimer stays on the ground for some time after the Blight Guard Knight is defeated, giving your team of Guardians plenty of time to coordinate. Once there are a few seconds remaining, grab the Brand Claimer and take the Brand of the Initiate.

Do this two more times and finish off the Warpriest—and the challenge.