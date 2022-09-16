You’ve bested the Warpriest, Golgoroth, and the Daughters of Oryx. This puts you against the Taken King himself in one of the most iconic moments in the Destiny franchise. You have a tricky fight ahead of you—which is even trickier if you try to complete the Hands Off challenge in the Oryx encounter.

The fight against the Taken King is easily the most complex in King’s Fall, with a ton of moving parts that players must worry about. At its core, the mechanics are similar to the Daughters fight, but with a lot more to manage at the same time. Players must stand on platforms to materialize pathways leading to the Brand Stealer buff, but four Ogres will also spawn throughout the area.

These Ogres will create Blights on death, which players must detonate to prevent Oryx from using his (instant wipe) Doxology attack. After you kill each Ogre, however, a Knight will spawn on the other side of the room, and it will rush to dispel the Blights required for Oryx’s damage phase. And all that happens while players are randomly being torn between dimensions and can’t attack or use abilities.

Though the Hands Off challenge might be the trickiest raid challenge in King’s Fall, it doesn’t considerably change how players approach the fight, though it adds a rotation element to the encounter. Here’s how you can complete it.

How to complete the Hands Off (Oryx) challenge in Destiny 2‘s King’s Fall raid

For the Hands Off challenge, players can’t kill the same Ogre and Knight more than once. This restriction lasts for the whole encounter and includes the two Ogres that spawn during the Final Stand mechanic.

Every time you kill an Ogre, a Knight will spawn on the other side of the room and will beeline for the Blight related to that Ogre, so killing both the Ogre and the Knight quickly is essential. For the challenge, you want to swap out players after they have killed the Ogre and the Knight.

Here’s a diagram of the Knight and Ogre spawns, based on a blank template community artist Taux made for the original King’s Fall. We’ve coded the Ogres based on where they spawn and the Knights based on which way they’ll go for the Blight.

Image via u/Taux | Remix via Pedro Peres

Players who are torn between dimensions obviously can’t kill any Ogres or Knights in that round, which means someone will have to fill in for them. Ideally, players will kill the both the Ogre and the Knight quickly, and they can be torn before killing the Ogre or Knight. This means someone will have to step in and keep track of the Ogre/Knight kills, making a point to avoid them in subsequent runs.

Since Oryx can be two-phased with decent damage in the normal version of the raid, this may not provide much of a headache for players, since they will only have to swap places once. The longer it takes to defeat the boss, however, the trickier this challenge gets, since there is more for everyone to remember and more restrictions to offset.

For loadout recommendations, players should bring what they usually bring to an Oryx fight, including weapons that can deal heavy burst damage for the Ogres and Knights, as well as Oryx himself. A linear fusion rifle can make decent work of the Ogres and Knights, and pairing them with a sniper rifle could help boost players’ damage output and still have some ammo left to use against Oryx himself.